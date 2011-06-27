  1. Home
2015 Cadillac Escalade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,632$42,478$46,323
Clean$37,389$41,087$44,741
Average$34,902$38,306$41,578
Rough$32,414$35,524$38,415
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,992$38,343$41,696
Clean$33,866$37,087$40,272
Average$31,613$34,576$37,425
Rough$29,360$32,065$34,578
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,460$37,061$40,654
Clean$32,383$35,848$39,266
Average$30,228$33,421$36,490
Rough$28,074$30,994$33,713
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,174$42,753$46,341
Clean$37,913$41,353$44,758
Average$35,391$38,553$41,594
Rough$32,868$35,754$38,429
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,921$34,964$38,010
Clean$30,894$33,819$36,712
Average$28,839$31,530$34,116
Rough$26,783$29,240$31,521
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,099$37,627$41,149
Clean$33,002$36,395$39,744
Average$30,806$33,931$36,934
Rough$28,611$31,467$34,124
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,876$38,472$42,063
Clean$33,753$37,212$40,627
Average$31,508$34,693$37,754
Rough$29,263$32,173$34,882
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,050$39,709$43,363
Clean$34,890$38,409$41,882
Average$32,569$35,808$38,921
Rough$30,248$33,208$35,960
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,515$35,928$39,334
Clean$31,469$34,751$37,991
Average$29,375$32,398$35,305
Rough$27,282$30,046$32,619
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,346$34,729$38,104
Clean$30,337$33,592$36,803
Average$28,319$31,318$34,201
Rough$26,301$29,044$31,599
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,218$36,088$39,939
Clean$31,181$34,907$38,575
Average$29,106$32,543$35,847
Rough$27,032$30,180$33,120
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,234$33,135$36,037
Clean$29,261$32,050$34,806
Average$27,314$29,880$32,345
Rough$25,368$27,710$29,884
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,907$35,282$38,649
Clean$30,880$34,127$37,329
Average$28,826$31,816$34,690
Rough$26,772$29,506$32,051
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,826$37,348$40,863
Clean$32,737$36,125$39,467
Average$30,560$33,679$36,677
Rough$28,382$31,233$33,886
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac Escalade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,907 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac Escalade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,907 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac Escalade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,181 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,907 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac Escalade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac Escalade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac Escalade ranges from $27,032 to $39,939, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac Escalade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.