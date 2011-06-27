Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,632
|$42,478
|$46,323
|Clean
|$37,389
|$41,087
|$44,741
|Average
|$34,902
|$38,306
|$41,578
|Rough
|$32,414
|$35,524
|$38,415
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,992
|$38,343
|$41,696
|Clean
|$33,866
|$37,087
|$40,272
|Average
|$31,613
|$34,576
|$37,425
|Rough
|$29,360
|$32,065
|$34,578
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,460
|$37,061
|$40,654
|Clean
|$32,383
|$35,848
|$39,266
|Average
|$30,228
|$33,421
|$36,490
|Rough
|$28,074
|$30,994
|$33,713
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,174
|$42,753
|$46,341
|Clean
|$37,913
|$41,353
|$44,758
|Average
|$35,391
|$38,553
|$41,594
|Rough
|$32,868
|$35,754
|$38,429
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,921
|$34,964
|$38,010
|Clean
|$30,894
|$33,819
|$36,712
|Average
|$28,839
|$31,530
|$34,116
|Rough
|$26,783
|$29,240
|$31,521
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,099
|$37,627
|$41,149
|Clean
|$33,002
|$36,395
|$39,744
|Average
|$30,806
|$33,931
|$36,934
|Rough
|$28,611
|$31,467
|$34,124
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,876
|$38,472
|$42,063
|Clean
|$33,753
|$37,212
|$40,627
|Average
|$31,508
|$34,693
|$37,754
|Rough
|$29,263
|$32,173
|$34,882
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,050
|$39,709
|$43,363
|Clean
|$34,890
|$38,409
|$41,882
|Average
|$32,569
|$35,808
|$38,921
|Rough
|$30,248
|$33,208
|$35,960
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,515
|$35,928
|$39,334
|Clean
|$31,469
|$34,751
|$37,991
|Average
|$29,375
|$32,398
|$35,305
|Rough
|$27,282
|$30,046
|$32,619
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV 4WD w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,346
|$34,729
|$38,104
|Clean
|$30,337
|$33,592
|$36,803
|Average
|$28,319
|$31,318
|$34,201
|Rough
|$26,301
|$29,044
|$31,599
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,218
|$36,088
|$39,939
|Clean
|$31,181
|$34,907
|$38,575
|Average
|$29,106
|$32,543
|$35,847
|Rough
|$27,032
|$30,180
|$33,120
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,234
|$33,135
|$36,037
|Clean
|$29,261
|$32,050
|$34,806
|Average
|$27,314
|$29,880
|$32,345
|Rough
|$25,368
|$27,710
|$29,884
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV w/ Prod. End 10/14 (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,907
|$35,282
|$38,649
|Clean
|$30,880
|$34,127
|$37,329
|Average
|$28,826
|$31,816
|$34,690
|Rough
|$26,772
|$29,506
|$32,051
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,826
|$37,348
|$40,863
|Clean
|$32,737
|$36,125
|$39,467
|Average
|$30,560
|$33,679
|$36,677
|Rough
|$28,382
|$31,233
|$33,886