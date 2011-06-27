Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,651
|$18,738
|$21,539
|Clean
|$14,859
|$17,771
|$20,395
|Average
|$13,273
|$15,836
|$18,109
|Rough
|$11,688
|$13,902
|$15,823
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,110
|$18,224
|$21,050
|Clean
|$14,345
|$17,284
|$19,933
|Average
|$12,814
|$15,402
|$17,698
|Rough
|$11,284
|$13,521
|$15,464
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,900
|$16,036
|$18,875
|Clean
|$12,246
|$15,208
|$17,873
|Average
|$10,940
|$13,553
|$15,870
|Rough
|$9,634
|$11,897
|$13,866
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,053
|$19,772
|$23,140
|Clean
|$15,240
|$18,751
|$21,912
|Average
|$13,614
|$16,710
|$19,456
|Rough
|$11,988
|$14,669
|$16,999
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,685
|$16,713
|$19,458
|Clean
|$12,992
|$15,850
|$18,425
|Average
|$11,606
|$14,125
|$16,360
|Rough
|$10,220
|$12,399
|$14,294
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,358
|$16,441
|$19,235
|Clean
|$12,682
|$15,592
|$18,214
|Average
|$11,329
|$13,895
|$16,172
|Rough
|$9,976
|$12,198
|$14,130