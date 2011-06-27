Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,555
|$2,523
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,288
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,819
|$2,201
|Rough
|$813
|$1,349
|$1,635
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,780
|$2,084
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,615
|$1,891
|Average
|$874
|$1,283
|$1,504
|Rough
|$640
|$952
|$1,117
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,287
|$2,747
|Clean
|$1,304
|$2,074
|$2,492
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,648
|$1,982
|Rough
|$753
|$1,223
|$1,472
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Aveo 5 Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,694
|$2,012
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,536
|$1,825
|Average
|$794
|$1,221
|$1,452
|Rough
|$582
|$906
|$1,078