Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California

**Hyundai Certified** ***One Owner*** **Tech Package** Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking. Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 173+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History 55/54 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

55 Combined MPG ( 55 City/ 54 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHC75LC2JU060573

Stock: 201181A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020