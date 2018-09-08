Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me

I had several test in Hybrid Cars, Hyundia, Toyota, Chevy and Ford. It really came down to 3 cars Hyundia,Chevy and Ford. I test drove all 3 again. The way i made up my mind was to compare Price, Waranty,and how much i liks the car. Price and Waranty left out Ford and Chevy. That left Hyundia, Hyundai, Hyundia. I read all the reviews on Hyundia Consumer Report , Edmunds, ETC. If i had not read the actual customer reviews i may not have bought the car. It seemed 100% of owners loved the car. I have noticed almost none of the problems brought out by the Professionals reviewers. No body brings up the warranty maybe because Hyundia has the best one and the only one that gives a life time warranty on The Hybrid battery. Have you priced one of those babys. I have LTD. Package the seats are very comfortable I'm only 5'5" and that may have a lot to do with it. I love my Ioniq and actually look for excues to drive it.

Read more