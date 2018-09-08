Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL27,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000$3,695 Below Market
- 26,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,997$2,882 Below Market
- 27,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,997$2,824 Below Market
- 39,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$850 Below Market
- 5,130 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,711
- 69,196 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,950$1,716 Below Market
- 36,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998$1,144 Below Market
- 32,775 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
- 30,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,375$996 Below Market
- 16,251 miles
$20,998
- 17,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,991
- 38,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
- 2,983 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$28,680
- 30,604 miles
$16,595$542 Below Market
- 35,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,471
- 32,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998
- 35,401 miles
$16,998
- 37,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
See all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3
Report abuse
Melvin Rogers,08/09/2018
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I had several test in Hybrid Cars, Hyundia, Toyota, Chevy and Ford. It really came down to 3 cars Hyundia,Chevy and Ford. I test drove all 3 again. The way i made up my mind was to compare Price, Waranty,and how much i liks the car. Price and Waranty left out Ford and Chevy. That left Hyundia, Hyundai, Hyundia. I read all the reviews on Hyundia Consumer Report , Edmunds, ETC. If i had not read the actual customer reviews i may not have bought the car. It seemed 100% of owners loved the car. I have noticed almost none of the problems brought out by the Professionals reviewers. No body brings up the warranty maybe because Hyundia has the best one and the only one that gives a life time warranty on The Hybrid battery. Have you priced one of those babys. I have LTD. Package the seats are very comfortable I'm only 5'5" and that may have a lot to do with it. I love my Ioniq and actually look for excues to drive it.
