Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale Near Me

226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ioniq Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 226 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Silver
    certified

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    27,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,000

    $3,695 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    26,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,997

    $2,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    27,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,997

    $2,824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    39,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    5,130 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,711

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    69,196 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,950

    $1,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    36,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    32,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    30,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,375

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    16,251 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    17,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    38,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    2,983 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $28,680

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    30,604 miles

    $16,595

    $542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL

    35,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,471

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited

    32,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    35,401 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue

    37,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 226 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.321 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (24%)
  • 1
    (5%)
The difference is in the reviewer
Melvin Rogers,08/09/2018
Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
I had several test in Hybrid Cars, Hyundia, Toyota, Chevy and Ford. It really came down to 3 cars Hyundia,Chevy and Ford. I test drove all 3 again. The way i made up my mind was to compare Price, Waranty,and how much i liks the car. Price and Waranty left out Ford and Chevy. That left Hyundia, Hyundai, Hyundia. I read all the reviews on Hyundia Consumer Report , Edmunds, ETC. If i had not read the actual customer reviews i may not have bought the car. It seemed 100% of owners loved the car. I have noticed almost none of the problems brought out by the Professionals reviewers. No body brings up the warranty maybe because Hyundia has the best one and the only one that gives a life time warranty on The Hybrid battery. Have you priced one of those babys. I have LTD. Package the seats are very comfortable I'm only 5'5" and that may have a lot to do with it. I love my Ioniq and actually look for excues to drive it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Ioniq Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings