Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,232
|$1,480
|Clean
|$690
|$1,102
|$1,324
|Average
|$527
|$841
|$1,011
|Rough
|$364
|$581
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Blazer Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$695
|$1,201
|$1,474
|Clean
|$622
|$1,074
|$1,318
|Average
|$475
|$820
|$1,007
|Rough
|$328
|$566
|$695
Estimated values
1993 Chevrolet Blazer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,275
|$1,467
|Clean
|$822
|$1,140
|$1,312
|Average
|$628
|$871
|$1,002
|Rough
|$434
|$601
|$692