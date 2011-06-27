Estimated values
2007 Buick Rendezvous CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$2,736
|$3,143
|Clean
|$1,848
|$2,539
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,147
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,755
|$2,005
Estimated values
2007 Buick Rendezvous CXL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,414
|$3,380
|$3,904
|Clean
|$2,244
|$3,137
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,903
|$2,652
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,563
|$2,168
|$2,490