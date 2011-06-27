Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fun Car
People have to take this car for what it is, A road racer. Great handling, super performance, Good looks, and good fuel economy. 17MPG around town, 27MPG on highway. With Premium version you get sun roof and navigation to name a few extras. This car is electronically limited to 150+MPH. I will vouch for 135. This car has the ability to put you in jail in any of the 50 states. It is a car that wants to be driven. Good trunk space for 2 people. Con: This isn't a car for families with children. Back seat would be a pain to put a baby seat in and it's not designed for adults.
Tons of fun to drive, but the ent. Tech sucks
So let's start with the entertainment, just to get the only bad part out of the way, it doesn't have an infotainment system, just a basic radio cd aux ipod Bluetooth system which is usually part for the course for a baseline model but I really feel like hyundai could have spent a few more dollars and put in a screen even if it didn't have navigation (which I don't prefer to have built in anyways) because there are many ways to get your phone screen to show up on those regardless of whether the screen supports it or not. The Bluetooth uses the older a2dp profile for music which is fine for the average user, but someone who leads more towards the audiophile end of the spectrum will definitely be able to hear the degradation at the high end from the compression. I just use the aux now to get the best sound from my phone, which the stock audio system actually sounds pretty good, it's factory amped so it's got a fair amount of bump out of the existing speakers. Adequate for every day listening but I will say if you're into car audio this is not the car for you, of course you can cram a 12 in the back with an amp, and you could fit a double din in up front, but you really shouldn't this isn't the car for that. Performance is stellar, acceleration is great whether you're starting from 0 or 60 it's very responsive but this car does not throw you back in your seat it's fairly heavy at 3500 pounds and the shocks are very good, so it's a very comfortable ride even when accelerating. Enthusiasts may be a bit turned off by that as my brother who's been a sports car enthusiast all his life felt underwhelmed by the perceived acceleration, but conceded that it's deceptively quick when driving it himself. It's very easy to find yourself driving along at 90+ mph on Texas highways without even realizing it because the ride is butter smooth. The engine compartment is actually pretty accessible and if you plan to mod the car this is a great one for you there is a HUGE online community dedicated to genesis coupes and modding them and have lots of information to provide to everyone. Overall I'm very satisfied with the car and plan to keep at for a long time especially considering that I bought the hyundai extended warranty from the dealership, 10 years 100,000 miles for the entire car, not just the powertrain, what a deal at 1300 bucks.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great fun car!
For a budget performance car, this car is great! The handling is great, the car is quick (despite being heavy for its class), and looks amazing. The front bumper has a plastic piece that looks pretty cheap and the hood vents arent functional but other than that, the exterior is nice. The interior is great! I love the looks despite radio display that looks like it came out of a 2002 Pontiac (unless you got the premium trim which has navigation etc.). The seats are nice and hug you tight so you dont move much when taking sharp turns, and the material is nice quality. Back seats are small but that is expected when buying a coupe sports car. The car sounds nice and looks nice. I have not owned the car long (4 months) but http://gencoupe.com/ is a forum with a great community of Genesis Coupe owners and almost every owned expresses how reliable their Genesis Coupe has been. Almost everybody runs the car to high miles with nothing but routine maintenance. Overall, very impressed with this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Genesis 2.0T Premium, affordable little sports car
Genesis 2.0T is an affordable entry level sports car, especially used, delivering good value. The other cars I looked at and took for test drives were the BRZ/FRS/86's but I couldn't get over the lack of HP (yeah they're great track cars but the pickup was a showstopper for me). The turbo has some lag but if you control the revs, manually or through sport mode and paddle shifters with the automatic tranny, its very responsive at lower revs. It definitely has some giddyup. The tracking is good. The steering feel is a bit soft in the middle and numb but it turns in and corners consistently. The suspension is marginal and you should factor in the cost of a decent set of coilovers (I added Bilstein). Road noise isn't great. The cockpit is roomier than competitors (BRZ, FRS/86), gauges and layout are fine, and you can fit someone in the backseat but the headroom can be lacking. The touch screen is a bit frustrating for a 2014 model as it can be unresponsive and the buttons work better. The aftermarket for parts is not as broad and deep as other brands but intermediate enthusiasts can likely find what they're looking for but you might incur significant shipping costs as there is nothing in stock locally for me (I added a great looking Seibon carbon fiber hood and diffuser plus a basic catback). Car enthusiasts seem to be coming around to the Genesis after several years, maybe because the model line has really taken a step forward, but there are still haters because its Hyundai. It surprisingly gets a lot of looks and questions from others that don't recognize the brand (pretty near every owner de-badges Hyundai emblems for Genesis). All that said, it combines an element of good looks, decent interior, horsepower, reasonable handling and is fun to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Genesis Coupe
Related Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020