Used 2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fun Car Martin Popagain , 03/17/2015 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful People have to take this car for what it is, A road racer. Great handling, super performance, Good looks, and good fuel economy. 17MPG around town, 27MPG on highway. With Premium version you get sun roof and navigation to name a few extras. This car is electronically limited to 150+MPH. I will vouch for 135. This car has the ability to put you in jail in any of the 50 states. It is a car that wants to be driven. Good trunk space for 2 people. Con: This isn't a car for families with children. Back seat would be a pain to put a baby seat in and it's not designed for adults.

Tons of fun to drive, but the ent. Tech sucks Big Mike , 02/12/2016 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful So let's start with the entertainment, just to get the only bad part out of the way, it doesn't have an infotainment system, just a basic radio cd aux ipod Bluetooth system which is usually part for the course for a baseline model but I really feel like hyundai could have spent a few more dollars and put in a screen even if it didn't have navigation (which I don't prefer to have built in anyways) because there are many ways to get your phone screen to show up on those regardless of whether the screen supports it or not. The Bluetooth uses the older a2dp profile for music which is fine for the average user, but someone who leads more towards the audiophile end of the spectrum will definitely be able to hear the degradation at the high end from the compression. I just use the aux now to get the best sound from my phone, which the stock audio system actually sounds pretty good, it's factory amped so it's got a fair amount of bump out of the existing speakers. Adequate for every day listening but I will say if you're into car audio this is not the car for you, of course you can cram a 12 in the back with an amp, and you could fit a double din in up front, but you really shouldn't this isn't the car for that. Performance is stellar, acceleration is great whether you're starting from 0 or 60 it's very responsive but this car does not throw you back in your seat it's fairly heavy at 3500 pounds and the shocks are very good, so it's a very comfortable ride even when accelerating. Enthusiasts may be a bit turned off by that as my brother who's been a sports car enthusiast all his life felt underwhelmed by the perceived acceleration, but conceded that it's deceptively quick when driving it himself. It's very easy to find yourself driving along at 90+ mph on Texas highways without even realizing it because the ride is butter smooth. The engine compartment is actually pretty accessible and if you plan to mod the car this is a great one for you there is a HUGE online community dedicated to genesis coupes and modding them and have lots of information to provide to everyone. Overall I'm very satisfied with the car and plan to keep at for a long time especially considering that I bought the hyundai extended warranty from the dealership, 10 years 100,000 miles for the entire car, not just the powertrain, what a deal at 1300 bucks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great fun car! Justin A. , 02/26/2017 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For a budget performance car, this car is great! The handling is great, the car is quick (despite being heavy for its class), and looks amazing. The front bumper has a plastic piece that looks pretty cheap and the hood vents arent functional but other than that, the exterior is nice. The interior is great! I love the looks despite radio display that looks like it came out of a 2002 Pontiac (unless you got the premium trim which has navigation etc.). The seats are nice and hug you tight so you dont move much when taking sharp turns, and the material is nice quality. Back seats are small but that is expected when buying a coupe sports car. The car sounds nice and looks nice. I have not owned the car long (4 months) but http://gencoupe.com/ is a forum with a great community of Genesis Coupe owners and almost every owned expresses how reliable their Genesis Coupe has been. Almost everybody runs the car to high miles with nothing but routine maintenance. Overall, very impressed with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value