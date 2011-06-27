Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,862
|$13,011
|$14,987
|Clean
|$10,416
|$12,464
|$14,328
|Average
|$9,524
|$11,371
|$13,009
|Rough
|$8,633
|$10,278
|$11,690
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,499
|$14,880
|$17,074
|Clean
|$11,986
|$14,255
|$16,323
|Average
|$10,960
|$13,005
|$14,820
|Rough
|$9,934
|$11,755
|$13,318
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,081
|$14,427
|$16,585
|Clean
|$11,585
|$13,821
|$15,855
|Average
|$10,594
|$12,608
|$14,396
|Rough
|$9,602
|$11,396
|$12,936
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,305
|$15,393
|$17,326
|Clean
|$12,759
|$14,746
|$16,564
|Average
|$11,667
|$13,453
|$15,039
|Rough
|$10,575
|$12,160
|$13,514
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,602
|$13,474
|$15,205
|Clean
|$11,125
|$12,908
|$14,536
|Average
|$10,173
|$11,776
|$13,198
|Rough
|$9,221
|$10,644
|$11,860
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,843
|$13,048
|$15,075
|Clean
|$10,398
|$12,500
|$14,411
|Average
|$9,508
|$11,404
|$13,085
|Rough
|$8,618
|$10,307
|$11,758
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Tan Leather (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,014
|$15,734
|$18,233
|Clean
|$12,479
|$15,073
|$17,431
|Average
|$11,411
|$13,751
|$15,826
|Rough
|$10,343
|$12,429
|$14,222
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,511
|$12,611
|$14,544
|Clean
|$10,079
|$12,082
|$13,904
|Average
|$9,217
|$11,022
|$12,624
|Rough
|$8,354
|$9,963
|$11,345