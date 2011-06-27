Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,151
|$1,454
|Clean
|$500
|$1,032
|$1,308
|Average
|$384
|$793
|$1,015
|Rough
|$268
|$554
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$750
|$1,286
|$1,557
|Clean
|$672
|$1,153
|$1,400
|Average
|$516
|$886
|$1,087
|Rough
|$360
|$619
|$773
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,166
|$1,454
|Clean
|$537
|$1,045
|$1,308
|Average
|$413
|$803
|$1,015
|Rough
|$288
|$561
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$521
|$1,139
|$1,454
|Clean
|$467
|$1,021
|$1,308
|Average
|$359
|$785
|$1,015
|Rough
|$250
|$548
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,169
|$1,454
|Clean
|$542
|$1,047
|$1,308
|Average
|$416
|$805
|$1,015
|Rough
|$290
|$563
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,454
|Clean
|$440
|$1,012
|$1,308
|Average
|$338
|$778
|$1,015
|Rough
|$236
|$544
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,132
|$1,454
|Clean
|$449
|$1,014
|$1,308
|Average
|$345
|$780
|$1,015
|Rough
|$241
|$545
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,199
|$1,454
|Clean
|$620
|$1,075
|$1,308
|Average
|$476
|$826
|$1,015
|Rough
|$332
|$577
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,129
|$1,454
|Clean
|$442
|$1,012
|$1,308
|Average
|$339
|$778
|$1,015
|Rough
|$237
|$544
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,139
|$1,454
|Clean
|$466
|$1,021
|$1,308
|Average
|$358
|$785
|$1,015
|Rough
|$250
|$548
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,150
|$1,454
|Clean
|$495
|$1,031
|$1,308
|Average
|$381
|$792
|$1,015
|Rough
|$266
|$554
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,171
|$1,454
|Clean
|$548
|$1,050
|$1,308
|Average
|$421
|$807
|$1,015
|Rough
|$294
|$564
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,454
|Clean
|$440
|$1,012
|$1,308
|Average
|$338
|$778
|$1,015
|Rough
|$236
|$544
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,129
|$1,454
|Clean
|$440
|$1,012
|$1,308
|Average
|$338
|$778
|$1,015
|Rough
|$236
|$544
|$722