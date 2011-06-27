Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,122
|$2,503
|Clean
|$1,217
|$1,903
|$2,251
|Average
|$936
|$1,464
|$1,749
|Rough
|$655
|$1,026
|$1,246
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,490
|$1,934
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,336
|$1,734
|$1,931
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,334
|$1,500
|Rough
|$719
|$935
|$1,068
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,711
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,431
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,871
|$2,286
|Rough
|$770
|$1,310
|$1,629
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Special Edition 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$1,963
|$2,351
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,760
|$2,115
|Average
|$822
|$1,355
|$1,643
|Rough
|$575
|$949
|$1,170
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,135
|$2,480
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,914
|$2,230
|Average
|$993
|$1,473
|$1,732
|Rough
|$695
|$1,032
|$1,234
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$1,969
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,766
|$2,098
|Average
|$857
|$1,359
|$1,629
|Rough
|$600
|$952
|$1,161
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,616
|$1,888
|Clean
|$959
|$1,449
|$1,698
|Average
|$738
|$1,115
|$1,319
|Rough
|$516
|$781
|$940
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,533
|$3,004
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,271
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,748
|$2,099
|Rough
|$766
|$1,224
|$1,496
Estimated values
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee TSi 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,352
|$3,839
|$4,052
|Clean
|$3,005
|$3,443
|$3,645
|Average
|$2,311
|$2,649
|$2,831
|Rough
|$1,617
|$1,856
|$2,017