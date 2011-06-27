  1. Home
2011 INFINITI G Sedan Value

Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,610$8,885$9,825
Clean$7,070$8,241$9,092
Average$5,990$6,954$7,625
Rough$4,911$5,667$6,158
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,722$10,322$12,201
Clean$7,175$9,574$11,290
Average$6,079$8,079$9,469
Rough$4,983$6,583$7,647
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,057$9,388$11,076
Clean$6,557$8,708$10,249
Average$5,555$7,348$8,595
Rough$4,554$5,988$6,942
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,507$9,805$11,470
Clean$6,974$9,095$10,614
Average$5,909$7,674$8,902
Rough$4,844$6,254$7,189
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,108$10,589$12,387
Clean$7,533$9,822$11,462
Average$6,383$8,288$9,613
Rough$5,232$6,754$7,764
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,406$10,859$12,638
Clean$7,810$10,072$11,694
Average$6,617$8,499$9,808
Rough$5,424$6,926$7,921
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,936$9,187$10,816
Clean$6,444$8,522$10,009
Average$5,460$7,191$8,394
Rough$4,476$5,860$6,779
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,882$10,189$11,861
Clean$7,323$9,451$10,975
Average$6,205$7,975$9,205
Rough$5,086$6,499$7,434
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,811$8,113$9,069
Clean$6,328$7,526$8,392
Average$5,362$6,350$7,038
Rough$4,395$5,175$5,684
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,278$10,911$12,816
Clean$7,691$10,120$11,859
Average$6,517$8,540$9,946
Rough$5,342$6,959$8,033
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 INFINITI G Sedan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 INFINITI G Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,708 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI G Sedan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 INFINITI G Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,708 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 INFINITI G Sedan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 INFINITI G Sedan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,708 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 INFINITI G Sedan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 INFINITI G Sedan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan ranges from $4,554 to $11,076, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 INFINITI G Sedan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.