Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,610
|$8,885
|$9,825
|Clean
|$7,070
|$8,241
|$9,092
|Average
|$5,990
|$6,954
|$7,625
|Rough
|$4,911
|$5,667
|$6,158
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,722
|$10,322
|$12,201
|Clean
|$7,175
|$9,574
|$11,290
|Average
|$6,079
|$8,079
|$9,469
|Rough
|$4,983
|$6,583
|$7,647
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,057
|$9,388
|$11,076
|Clean
|$6,557
|$8,708
|$10,249
|Average
|$5,555
|$7,348
|$8,595
|Rough
|$4,554
|$5,988
|$6,942
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,507
|$9,805
|$11,470
|Clean
|$6,974
|$9,095
|$10,614
|Average
|$5,909
|$7,674
|$8,902
|Rough
|$4,844
|$6,254
|$7,189
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,108
|$10,589
|$12,387
|Clean
|$7,533
|$9,822
|$11,462
|Average
|$6,383
|$8,288
|$9,613
|Rough
|$5,232
|$6,754
|$7,764
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,406
|$10,859
|$12,638
|Clean
|$7,810
|$10,072
|$11,694
|Average
|$6,617
|$8,499
|$9,808
|Rough
|$5,424
|$6,926
|$7,921
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,936
|$9,187
|$10,816
|Clean
|$6,444
|$8,522
|$10,009
|Average
|$5,460
|$7,191
|$8,394
|Rough
|$4,476
|$5,860
|$6,779
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,882
|$10,189
|$11,861
|Clean
|$7,323
|$9,451
|$10,975
|Average
|$6,205
|$7,975
|$9,205
|Rough
|$5,086
|$6,499
|$7,434
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37 Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,811
|$8,113
|$9,069
|Clean
|$6,328
|$7,526
|$8,392
|Average
|$5,362
|$6,350
|$7,038
|Rough
|$4,395
|$5,175
|$5,684
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Sport Appearance Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,278
|$10,911
|$12,816
|Clean
|$7,691
|$10,120
|$11,859
|Average
|$6,517
|$8,540
|$9,946
|Rough
|$5,342
|$6,959
|$8,033