Estimated values
1994 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$1,440
|$1,504
|Clean
|$1,147
|$1,284
|$1,345
|Average
|$866
|$970
|$1,026
|Rough
|$585
|$656
|$708
Estimated values
1994 Geo Tracker LSi 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,435
|$1,518
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,278
|$1,358
|Average
|$836
|$966
|$1,036
|Rough
|$565
|$654
|$714
Estimated values
1994 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,342
|$1,420
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,196
|$1,270
|Average
|$782
|$904
|$969
|Rough
|$528
|$611
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,344
|$1,433
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,198
|$1,281
|Average
|$772
|$905
|$977
|Rough
|$522
|$612
|$674
Estimated values
1994 Geo Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,041
|$1,246
|$1,339
|Clean
|$928
|$1,110
|$1,197
|Average
|$701
|$839
|$914
|Rough
|$473
|$568
|$630