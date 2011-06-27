Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,692
|$7,626
|$9,266
|Clean
|$4,384
|$7,113
|$8,623
|Average
|$3,766
|$6,087
|$7,337
|Rough
|$3,149
|$5,061
|$6,051
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,447
|$4,948
|$5,793
|Clean
|$3,221
|$4,615
|$5,391
|Average
|$2,767
|$3,949
|$4,587
|Rough
|$2,314
|$3,284
|$3,783
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,576
|$4,937
|$5,706
|Clean
|$3,341
|$4,605
|$5,310
|Average
|$2,870
|$3,941
|$4,518
|Rough
|$2,400
|$3,277
|$3,726
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,533
|$4,897
|$5,666
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,568
|$5,273
|Average
|$2,836
|$3,909
|$4,487
|Rough
|$2,371
|$3,250
|$3,700
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,176
|$6,217
|$7,363
|Clean
|$3,901
|$5,799
|$6,852
|Average
|$3,352
|$4,962
|$5,830
|Rough
|$2,803
|$4,126
|$4,808
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,695
|$5,176
|$6,012
|Clean
|$3,452
|$4,828
|$5,594
|Average
|$2,966
|$4,132
|$4,760
|Rough
|$2,480
|$3,435
|$3,926
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,855
|$5,618
|$6,609
|Clean
|$3,601
|$5,240
|$6,150
|Average
|$3,094
|$4,484
|$5,233
|Rough
|$2,587
|$3,729
|$4,316
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$5,945
|$6,990
|Clean
|$3,817
|$5,545
|$6,505
|Average
|$3,280
|$4,745
|$5,534
|Rough
|$2,742
|$3,946
|$4,564
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,336
|$4,861
|$5,719
|Clean
|$3,117
|$4,534
|$5,322
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,880
|$4,528
|Rough
|$2,239
|$3,226
|$3,734
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,917
|$6,188
|$7,459
|Clean
|$3,660
|$5,772
|$6,941
|Average
|$3,145
|$4,939
|$5,906
|Rough
|$2,629
|$4,107
|$4,871