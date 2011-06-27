  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,692$7,626$9,266
Clean$4,384$7,113$8,623
Average$3,766$6,087$7,337
Rough$3,149$5,061$6,051
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,447$4,948$5,793
Clean$3,221$4,615$5,391
Average$2,767$3,949$4,587
Rough$2,314$3,284$3,783
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,576$4,937$5,706
Clean$3,341$4,605$5,310
Average$2,870$3,941$4,518
Rough$2,400$3,277$3,726
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,533$4,897$5,666
Clean$3,300$4,568$5,273
Average$2,836$3,909$4,487
Rough$2,371$3,250$3,700
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,176$6,217$7,363
Clean$3,901$5,799$6,852
Average$3,352$4,962$5,830
Rough$2,803$4,126$4,808
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,695$5,176$6,012
Clean$3,452$4,828$5,594
Average$2,966$4,132$4,760
Rough$2,480$3,435$3,926
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,855$5,618$6,609
Clean$3,601$5,240$6,150
Average$3,094$4,484$5,233
Rough$2,587$3,729$4,316
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$5,945$6,990
Clean$3,817$5,545$6,505
Average$3,280$4,745$5,534
Rough$2,742$3,946$4,564
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,336$4,861$5,719
Clean$3,117$4,534$5,322
Average$2,678$3,880$4,528
Rough$2,239$3,226$3,734
Estimated values
2008 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,917$6,188$7,459
Clean$3,660$5,772$6,941
Average$3,145$4,939$5,906
Rough$2,629$4,107$4,871
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Honda Element on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,660 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,772 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2008 Honda Element ranges from $2,629 to $7,459, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
