Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$3,721
|$4,405
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,476
|$4,110
|Average
|$1,995
|$2,986
|$3,519
|Rough
|$1,676
|$2,496
|$2,929
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,591
|$2,915
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,420
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,079
|$2,329
|Rough
|$1,357
|$1,738
|$1,938
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$3,262
|$3,841
|Clean
|$2,068
|$3,048
|$3,584
|Average
|$1,783
|$2,618
|$3,069
|Rough
|$1,498
|$2,189
|$2,554
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,565
|$4,161
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,330
|$3,882
|Average
|$2,002
|$2,861
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,392
|$2,767
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,320
|$3,601
|$4,303
|Clean
|$2,171
|$3,364
|$4,015
|Average
|$1,871
|$2,890
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,416
|$2,861
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus X Eddie Bauer 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,726
|$3,954
|$4,628
|Clean
|$2,551
|$3,693
|$4,318
|Average
|$2,199
|$3,173
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,652
|$3,077