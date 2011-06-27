Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,443
|$3,604
|$4,296
|Clean
|$2,242
|$3,317
|$3,955
|Average
|$1,840
|$2,742
|$3,273
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,167
|$2,590
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,474
|$3,716
|$4,456
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,420
|$4,102
|Average
|$1,863
|$2,827
|$3,394
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,235
|$2,687