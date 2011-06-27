Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,743
|$11,052
|$13,152
|Clean
|$8,472
|$10,699
|$12,708
|Average
|$7,931
|$9,992
|$11,820
|Rough
|$7,389
|$9,285
|$10,932
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,457
|$8,433
|$10,228
|Clean
|$6,257
|$8,163
|$9,882
|Average
|$5,857
|$7,624
|$9,192
|Rough
|$5,457
|$7,085
|$8,501
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,819
|$9,962
|$11,910
|Clean
|$7,577
|$9,644
|$11,508
|Average
|$7,093
|$9,006
|$10,704
|Rough
|$6,609
|$8,369
|$9,899
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,574
|$9,794
|$11,810
|Clean
|$7,339
|$9,480
|$11,411
|Average
|$6,870
|$8,854
|$10,613
|Rough
|$6,401
|$8,228
|$9,816
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,578
|$10,845
|$12,908
|Clean
|$8,312
|$10,498
|$12,472
|Average
|$7,781
|$9,805
|$11,600
|Rough
|$7,250
|$9,111
|$10,729
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,086
|$8,015
|$9,767
|Clean
|$5,897
|$7,759
|$9,437
|Average
|$5,520
|$7,246
|$8,778
|Rough
|$5,144
|$6,733
|$8,118
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,085
|$9,152
|$11,031
|Clean
|$6,865
|$8,860
|$10,658
|Average
|$6,427
|$8,274
|$9,913
|Rough
|$5,988
|$7,689
|$9,168
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,486
|$9,708
|$11,727
|Clean
|$7,254
|$9,398
|$11,331
|Average
|$6,791
|$8,777
|$10,539
|Rough
|$6,327
|$8,156
|$9,747
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,189
|$10,450
|$12,508
|Clean
|$7,935
|$10,116
|$12,085
|Average
|$7,428
|$9,448
|$11,240
|Rough
|$6,921
|$8,779
|$10,396
