  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Buick LaCrosse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,334$10,003$11,335
Clean$7,792$9,362$10,594
Average$6,708$8,078$9,112
Rough$5,623$6,794$7,629
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,955$10,479$11,705
Clean$8,373$9,806$10,939
Average$7,207$8,461$9,409
Rough$6,042$7,117$7,878
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,009$8,597$9,859
Clean$6,553$8,046$9,215
Average$5,641$6,942$7,925
Rough$4,729$5,839$6,636
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,226$8,755$9,973
Clean$6,756$8,193$9,321
Average$5,816$7,070$8,017
Rough$4,876$5,946$6,712
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,935$9,572$10,878
Clean$7,419$8,958$10,167
Average$6,387$7,730$8,744
Rough$5,354$6,501$7,321
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,851$9,459$10,741
Clean$7,340$8,852$10,038
Average$6,319$7,638$8,634
Rough$5,297$6,424$7,229
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,339$8,890$10,126
Clean$6,862$8,319$9,464
Average$5,907$7,178$8,139
Rough$4,952$6,038$6,815
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium III Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,190$9,853$11,178
Clean$7,658$9,221$10,447
Average$6,592$7,956$8,985
Rough$5,526$6,692$7,523
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,094$9,730$11,037
Clean$7,567$9,106$10,315
Average$6,514$7,857$8,872
Rough$5,461$6,608$7,428
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,788$9,338$10,576
Clean$7,281$8,739$9,884
Average$6,268$7,540$8,501
Rough$5,255$6,342$7,118
Sell my 2012 Buick LaCrosse with EdmundsShop for a used Buick LaCrosse near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Buick LaCrosse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,046 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick LaCrosse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,046 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Buick LaCrosse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,553 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,046 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Buick LaCrosse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Buick LaCrosse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Buick LaCrosse ranges from $4,729 to $9,859, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.