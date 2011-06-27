Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,334
|$10,003
|$11,335
|Clean
|$7,792
|$9,362
|$10,594
|Average
|$6,708
|$8,078
|$9,112
|Rough
|$5,623
|$6,794
|$7,629
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,955
|$10,479
|$11,705
|Clean
|$8,373
|$9,806
|$10,939
|Average
|$7,207
|$8,461
|$9,409
|Rough
|$6,042
|$7,117
|$7,878
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,009
|$8,597
|$9,859
|Clean
|$6,553
|$8,046
|$9,215
|Average
|$5,641
|$6,942
|$7,925
|Rough
|$4,729
|$5,839
|$6,636
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,226
|$8,755
|$9,973
|Clean
|$6,756
|$8,193
|$9,321
|Average
|$5,816
|$7,070
|$8,017
|Rough
|$4,876
|$5,946
|$6,712
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,935
|$9,572
|$10,878
|Clean
|$7,419
|$8,958
|$10,167
|Average
|$6,387
|$7,730
|$8,744
|Rough
|$5,354
|$6,501
|$7,321
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,851
|$9,459
|$10,741
|Clean
|$7,340
|$8,852
|$10,038
|Average
|$6,319
|$7,638
|$8,634
|Rough
|$5,297
|$6,424
|$7,229
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,339
|$8,890
|$10,126
|Clean
|$6,862
|$8,319
|$9,464
|Average
|$5,907
|$7,178
|$8,139
|Rough
|$4,952
|$6,038
|$6,815
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium III Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,190
|$9,853
|$11,178
|Clean
|$7,658
|$9,221
|$10,447
|Average
|$6,592
|$7,956
|$8,985
|Rough
|$5,526
|$6,692
|$7,523
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,094
|$9,730
|$11,037
|Clean
|$7,567
|$9,106
|$10,315
|Average
|$6,514
|$7,857
|$8,872
|Rough
|$5,461
|$6,608
|$7,428
Estimated values
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,788
|$9,338
|$10,576
|Clean
|$7,281
|$8,739
|$9,884
|Average
|$6,268
|$7,540
|$8,501
|Rough
|$5,255
|$6,342
|$7,118