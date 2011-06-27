Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,742
|$6,433
|$7,396
|Clean
|$4,306
|$5,835
|$6,694
|Average
|$3,433
|$4,640
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,561
|$3,444
|$3,887
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 335xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$5,518
|$6,181
|Clean
|$3,963
|$5,005
|$5,594
|Average
|$3,160
|$3,979
|$4,421
|Rough
|$2,357
|$2,954
|$3,248
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,357
|$7,397
|$8,554
|Clean
|$4,864
|$6,709
|$7,742
|Average
|$3,878
|$5,334
|$6,119
|Rough
|$2,893
|$3,959
|$4,495
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,168
|$6,851
|$7,811
|Clean
|$4,692
|$6,214
|$7,070
|Average
|$3,742
|$4,941
|$5,587
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,667
|$4,105
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,959
|$6,533
|$7,432
|Clean
|$4,503
|$5,926
|$6,726
|Average
|$3,590
|$4,711
|$5,316
|Rough
|$2,678
|$3,497
|$3,905
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,135
|$7,898
|$8,907
|Clean
|$5,570
|$7,164
|$8,062
|Average
|$4,441
|$5,696
|$6,372
|Rough
|$3,313
|$4,228
|$4,681
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,474
|$5,976
|$6,831
|Clean
|$4,062
|$5,421
|$6,183
|Average
|$3,239
|$4,310
|$4,886
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,199
|$3,590
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,682
|$4,884
|$5,571
|Clean
|$3,343
|$4,430
|$5,042
|Average
|$2,665
|$3,522
|$3,985
|Rough
|$1,988
|$2,614
|$2,928
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,262
|$5,664
|$6,464
|Clean
|$3,870
|$5,138
|$5,851
|Average
|$3,086
|$4,085
|$4,624
|Rough
|$2,301
|$3,032
|$3,397
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,720
|$6,534
|$7,562
|Clean
|$4,286
|$5,926
|$6,844
|Average
|$3,418
|$4,712
|$5,409
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,497
|$3,974
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,142
|$5,333
|$6,016
|Clean
|$3,761
|$4,838
|$5,445
|Average
|$2,999
|$3,846
|$4,304
|Rough
|$2,237
|$2,855
|$3,162
Estimated values
2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,518
|$4,460
|$5,001
|Clean
|$3,195
|$4,045
|$4,526
|Average
|$2,547
|$3,216
|$3,577
|Rough
|$1,900
|$2,387
|$2,628