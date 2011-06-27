Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,934
|$6,227
|$7,160
|Clean
|$4,582
|$5,788
|$6,650
|Average
|$3,879
|$4,912
|$5,630
|Rough
|$3,175
|$4,036
|$4,611
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,229
|$5,411
|$6,263
|Clean
|$3,927
|$5,030
|$5,817
|Average
|$3,324
|$4,268
|$4,925
|Rough
|$2,721
|$3,507
|$4,033
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,555
|$5,753
|$6,619
|Clean
|$4,230
|$5,348
|$6,148
|Average
|$3,580
|$4,539
|$5,206
|Rough
|$2,931
|$3,729
|$4,263
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,260
|$5,456
|$6,317
|Clean
|$3,956
|$5,072
|$5,868
|Average
|$3,349
|$4,304
|$4,968
|Rough
|$2,741
|$3,536
|$4,068
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,392
|$5,587
|$6,450
|Clean
|$4,079
|$5,194
|$5,991
|Average
|$3,452
|$4,407
|$5,072
|Rough
|$2,826
|$3,621
|$4,154