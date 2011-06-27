Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima LX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,898
|$9,088
|$11,143
|Clean
|$6,528
|$8,607
|$10,527
|Average
|$5,788
|$7,646
|$9,296
|Rough
|$5,048
|$6,685
|$8,064
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,156
|$13,908
|$16,516
|Clean
|$10,557
|$13,173
|$15,604
|Average
|$9,360
|$11,701
|$13,778
|Rough
|$8,163
|$10,230
|$11,952
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,980
|$11,419
|$13,720
|Clean
|$8,498
|$10,815
|$12,961
|Average
|$7,534
|$9,607
|$11,445
|Rough
|$6,571
|$8,399
|$9,929
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,894
|$10,172
|$12,317
|Clean
|$7,470
|$9,634
|$11,637
|Average
|$6,623
|$8,558
|$10,275
|Rough
|$5,776
|$7,482
|$8,914
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,898
|$8,964
|$10,906
|Clean
|$6,528
|$8,490
|$10,303
|Average
|$5,788
|$7,542
|$9,098
|Rough
|$5,048
|$6,593
|$7,893
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,090
|$11,633
|$14,030
|Clean
|$8,603
|$11,018
|$13,254
|Average
|$7,627
|$9,787
|$11,704
|Rough
|$6,652
|$8,557
|$10,153
Estimated values
2014 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,132
|$10,444
|$12,620
|Clean
|$7,696
|$9,891
|$11,923
|Average
|$6,824
|$8,787
|$10,528
|Rough
|$5,951
|$7,682
|$9,133