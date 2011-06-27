Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,603
|$14,318
|$17,048
|Clean
|$11,283
|$13,916
|$16,558
|Average
|$10,642
|$13,111
|$15,580
|Rough
|$10,002
|$12,306
|$14,601
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,752
|$15,503
|$18,268
|Clean
|$12,400
|$15,067
|$17,743
|Average
|$11,696
|$14,195
|$16,695
|Rough
|$10,992
|$13,324
|$15,646
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,961
|$17,300
|$19,652
|Clean
|$14,548
|$16,814
|$19,088
|Average
|$13,723
|$15,841
|$17,960
|Rough
|$12,897
|$14,869
|$16,832
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,506
|$16,773
|$19,054
|Clean
|$14,105
|$16,301
|$18,507
|Average
|$13,305
|$15,359
|$17,413
|Rough
|$12,504
|$14,416
|$16,320
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,624
|$17,360
|$20,111
|Clean
|$14,220
|$16,872
|$19,534
|Average
|$13,413
|$15,896
|$18,380
|Rough
|$12,606
|$14,920
|$17,225
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,386
|$15,118
|$17,864
|Clean
|$12,044
|$14,693
|$17,351
|Average
|$11,360
|$13,843
|$16,326
|Rough
|$10,677
|$12,993
|$15,300