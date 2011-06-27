Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,139
|$3,129
|$3,649
|Clean
|$1,950
|$2,850
|$3,326
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,293
|$2,681
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,735
|$2,037
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$2,894
|$3,395
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,636
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,121
|$2,495
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,605
|$1,895
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,683
|$3,117
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,444
|$2,842
|Average
|$1,363
|$1,966
|$2,291
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,488
|$1,740
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,928
|$2,951
|$3,490
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,688
|$3,182
|Average
|$1,416
|$2,162
|$2,565
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,637
|$1,948