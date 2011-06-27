Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,085
|$3,564
|Clean
|$2,027
|$2,846
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,367
|$2,732
|Rough
|$1,355
|$1,888
|$2,177
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,278
|$3,390
|$3,988
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,127
|$3,677
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,601
|$3,057
|Rough
|$1,406
|$2,075
|$2,436
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,259
|$3,377
|$3,978
|Clean
|$2,086
|$3,115
|$3,668
|Average
|$1,740
|$2,590
|$3,049
|Rough
|$1,394
|$2,066
|$2,430
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,536
|$3,683
|$4,299
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,397
|$3,964
|Average
|$1,953
|$2,825
|$3,295
|Rough
|$1,565
|$2,254
|$2,626