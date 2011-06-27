Used 2007 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent car for its money edward , 11/19/2006 43 of 44 people found this review helpful At first, the car didn't really turn my head, but after driving it for a month, WOW, it's automatic and it gives me more than 30 miles per gallon, it's a drive so friendly and soft, you think you're in a car of a better class. And I found out the reasons why: independent suspension on the four wheels, CVVT fuel injection. Plus nice room and cup holders for every one, pretty nice stereo, all this for a low price. Driving it through curves and hills is very easy, though not a fast thrill, but it really drives like a small premium car. Report Abuse

Reliable and economical Steve M , 05/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car from Enterprise mainly for the fuel economy. I get a little over 30 mpg and it's all in town mileage although some is on our turnpikes. The only thing I've had to do in the way of repairs is replace the battery a year ago. Now at 53,000 I do need 2 new tires. Having bought from Enterprise with 31,000 miles, I don't know when or if they replaced tires prior to my purchase. This car is fun to drive, turns on a dime, and has a better sound system than you would probably expect. I will definitely buy another Hyundai but maybe next time a Sonata just because it's bigger and more stylish.

Girlfriends Car and I Want to Kill It kobiewan , 12/31/2014 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Ok this car was bought by my girlfriend in January 2014. Well, from the start it drove great. The handling was good. The transmission was smooth shifting, and it had great gas mileage. Well... February we had issues. Rotors are going, oil control valve had to be cleaned, ecu was replaced along with all coils and spark plugs. We now have a possible head gasket issue. The engine leaks oil like mad through the timing belt case, and we are also losing coolant at a fast rate. Now the engine is misfiring again, and with all the other issues, I am not sure if the car is worth keeping. It is sad that more throw away cars are being built. My 99 Honda Accord is still going strong at 170k miles. Sad

Not happy with this vehicle. F. Yurchey , 11/08/2015 GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 33 people found this review helpful Before you purchase a vehicle like this from a dealer obtain absolute proof of prior maintenance records. I purchased this vehicle for around $8,000.00 from a local dealer. The dealer claimed that it had a lifetime power train warranty, found out that was a lie. Had to invest in replacing the flex pipe to the tune of around $400.00 not too long after purchase. Three days after purchase discovered valve train noise that started when the vehicle was cold and would end when the engine warmed. A week ago the timing belt went and I can't afford the repairs! The value of this vehicle has dropped significantly, KBB values this car in running condition, at around $3000.00. I've owned this vehicle for eight months, and I owe over $7000.00 on it. The car is sitting in my garage and I am doing the repairs myself. BUYER BEWARE if you want to buy a vehicle like this. Be absolutely sure that everything is taken care of (maintenance wise) before you pay what a dealer is asking. REVIEW UPDATE 5/18/16. As of this date the vehicle is sitting in my garage with clutch issues. Price estimates for this repair range between $700.00-$900.00 not including flywheel replacement if necessary. I am defiantly not a fan of this vehicle! I believe a used car from craigslist would have been a better deal. At least it would have been paid off. Review Update; 11/18/16 This vehicle has developed rust issues on rear quarter panels around wheel openings. Review update; 05/19/2017 vehicle has developed a front end vibration appears to be a strut issue. The vehicle appears to be consuming oil at a quicker rate than before. Rust issue is increasing on right rear quarter panel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value