Used 2000 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

Born to be a Classic Chris Sullivan , 08/12/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The Prelude is definitely an underestimated Honda. Very elusive compared to your Civic or Accord. Civic would be the bottom line daily driver, the Accord would be the nice family car, and the Prelude would be the slighty more exotic sports car. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. I wouldn't trade this car for the world. If you're looking for something sporty, that also makes a great daily driver, then the Honda Prelude is definitely for you. It's fast, it's fun, and it's beautiful. What else could you ask for?

Once is never enough beartraper , 10/19/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a '97 Lude when it was new and loved it for two years. I later needed more room so I traded it in. Now that I'm looking for a used second car, I'm back. I bought a 'oo model and it's like going back in time - just as I remembered. I'm amazed at how this car has held it's value. It's a timeless design that will never look old and the best sports coupe in its class. Add in the reliability and there's no competition for this car.

My Dream Car. Also My best Car David in Colorado , 10/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The most excellent combination of practicality and sports coupe. My car has been a dream for the most part. I have 215,000 miles and limited maintenance. The ignition switch at 80,000 was a recall item. I didn't listen to my mechanic about flushing the tranny at every 60K, and the filter finally clogged at 170,000 miles. Otherwise, I have had no other problems. One nagging issue, is the low tires make driving in snow of more than 3" difficult and the car is very hard on tires. The sound system is incredible and the performance is very titillating for those loving speed. It's a tribute to Honda craftsmanship.

One Sweet Car bh , 12/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car as I loved the sleek and sporty body style plus knew of Honda's reliability. I've owned the car over 4 years and the only thing I've done is put a new battery in it. Due to my getting older I am thinking about trading it for a Tacoma but am having a very difficult time bringing myself to do it. 28 MPG on the open road and it handles so smoothly. The paint on it still has a showroom shine but I really baby the car. If anyone is looking for an incredibly sporty car that will get you looks plus the added benefit of great reliability than get yourself one of these babies. You won't be sorry.