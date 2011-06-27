Used 1992 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews
The best car ever!
I love my car.
First car
My first car, drove it from 149K to 180k Miles, commuting to college daily. Was a blast to drive it. It was quick and stylish for a 1992 car. Wish Honda still made them. If you took care of the car, it takes care of you. It never failed me. The back seats were tight. Took corners and handled like a race car. I can only Imagine what the 4WS version drove like. No one could ever believe it was a 92, Good job with the impressive styling by Honda. Had the Original clutch at 180k Miles when I sold it still running strong.
Mile after Mile
This car refuses to stop running. Stick shift is the only way to go. -250K miles -The only reason I've ever been stranded road side was due to a flat tire. Take care of it and it will take care of you. Typical Honda rust. 2 out of the 5 gears grind a little bit. 2nd and 5th. I would recommend it to anyone. For a 20 year old car with a quarter million miles. It runs like a champ with a chip on it's shoulder like it has something to prove every damn day.
Hondas greatest car, excluding the NSX of course.
Bought my lude at 252,000 miles for 1600 from someone in my area. Original engine. Weekly commutes between ATL and Charlotte by previous owner. It had 4ws(amazing in the parking lot, seamless at cruising speeds). it was auto(booo) but the 2.3 motor was still pretty quick. smoked eclipses, civic, integras, even a vtec lude. interior comfortable. 6 spkr audio setup amazing. car carries sub base extremely well. very fun to drive, almost gokart like. Totaled her at 305,000 miles, car split in half, roof smashed down, could touch the pavement from drivers seat through floorboard, and i still walked away without even a cut. Speed sensor went out and a/c lights went out. Thats it.
Best car I have EVER owned
After having gone through a Chevette, Datsun B210, Monte Carlo, Chevy Beretta, I was convinced all cars were junk. This little Prelude was one of 2 left on the lot after a year. Never used - brand new with mileage less than 25 miles. I traded my piece of junk Beretta in for this car and got it for a steal. It is now 2009, NO rust, no exterior or interior problems, no major problems outside of maintenance and required items with the exception of the air handling controls. This car will outlive me and I get people wanting me to sell it all the time. If you have an opportunity to buy one, get it. They are an incredible and fun car. I plan on keeping it forever.
