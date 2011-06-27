  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,543$13,634$15,759
Clean$11,232$13,258$15,308
Average$10,609$12,506$14,405
Rough$9,986$11,755$13,503
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,182$15,450$17,755
Clean$12,826$15,024$17,247
Average$12,115$14,172$16,231
Rough$11,403$13,320$15,214
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,968$14,165$16,395
Clean$11,645$13,774$15,926
Average$10,999$12,993$14,987
Rough$10,353$12,212$14,049
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,721$12,801$14,912
Clean$10,432$12,448$14,485
Average$9,853$11,742$13,632
Rough$9,274$11,036$12,778
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,622$13,832$16,075
Clean$11,309$13,450$15,615
Average$10,681$12,687$14,695
Rough$10,054$11,925$13,775
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,658$14,923$17,224
Clean$12,316$14,511$16,731
Average$11,633$13,689$15,745
Rough$10,950$12,866$14,759
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,830$16,181$18,569
Clean$13,457$15,735$18,037
Average$12,711$14,843$16,974
Rough$11,964$13,950$15,911
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,895$12,962$15,059
Clean$10,601$12,604$14,628
Average$10,013$11,889$13,766
Rough$9,425$11,175$12,904
Sell my 2016 Honda HR-V with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Honda HR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,448 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda HR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,448 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Honda HR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,432 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,448 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Honda HR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Honda HR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Honda HR-V ranges from $9,274 to $14,912, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Honda HR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.