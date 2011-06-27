Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,543
|$13,634
|$15,759
|Clean
|$11,232
|$13,258
|$15,308
|Average
|$10,609
|$12,506
|$14,405
|Rough
|$9,986
|$11,755
|$13,503
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,182
|$15,450
|$17,755
|Clean
|$12,826
|$15,024
|$17,247
|Average
|$12,115
|$14,172
|$16,231
|Rough
|$11,403
|$13,320
|$15,214
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,968
|$14,165
|$16,395
|Clean
|$11,645
|$13,774
|$15,926
|Average
|$10,999
|$12,993
|$14,987
|Rough
|$10,353
|$12,212
|$14,049
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,721
|$12,801
|$14,912
|Clean
|$10,432
|$12,448
|$14,485
|Average
|$9,853
|$11,742
|$13,632
|Rough
|$9,274
|$11,036
|$12,778
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,622
|$13,832
|$16,075
|Clean
|$11,309
|$13,450
|$15,615
|Average
|$10,681
|$12,687
|$14,695
|Rough
|$10,054
|$11,925
|$13,775
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,658
|$14,923
|$17,224
|Clean
|$12,316
|$14,511
|$16,731
|Average
|$11,633
|$13,689
|$15,745
|Rough
|$10,950
|$12,866
|$14,759
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,830
|$16,181
|$18,569
|Clean
|$13,457
|$15,735
|$18,037
|Average
|$12,711
|$14,843
|$16,974
|Rough
|$11,964
|$13,950
|$15,911
Estimated values
2016 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,895
|$12,962
|$15,059
|Clean
|$10,601
|$12,604
|$14,628
|Average
|$10,013
|$11,889
|$13,766
|Rough
|$9,425
|$11,175
|$12,904