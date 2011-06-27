Used 2016 Honda HR-V Consumer Reviews

In a Rollover accident with my HRV Jaime , 10/13/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 181 of 184 people found this review helpful THIS CAR SAVED MY FAMILIES LIVES!!!!! On 10/10/15 I was t-boned by a Toyota Tundra. I had 3 children in the back seat, ages 10, 8 and 7. The 8 year old boy was my neighbor. We were on our way to a pumpkin patch. The Tundra hit my passengers side door bending the frame of the car. My 7 yr old daughter was sitting behind the passengers seat. She's alive and ok! The impact was so hard it took the passengers side wheels off the ground. Just riding on 2 wheels, we ran off the road into a ditch, coming up and out of the ditch the car rolled over on the drivers side then landed on the roof. When it stopped the rear of the car was completely off the ground. The hood and windshield was not visible from outside. It was all on the ground. Every airbag deployed and everything this car was designed to do, it did! We were all able to crawl out of the vehicle and walk to the ambulance, walk into the hospital and walk out of the hospital. None of us had head injuries, major neck injuries or broken bones. We were able walk away with just some bruises and soreness. I was asked by paramedics, police, nurses and doctors over and over and over again "What kind of car were you driving?". Prior to the accident, I was in love with this car!!! I plan on buying another one as soon as I get the check from the insurance company! My kids are alive after a horrific accident. What more could you need or want in a car??? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car Joseph , 05/30/2016 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 125 of 127 people found this review helpful I have had my HRV - EXL for a week now and I absolutely love it. After reading reviews and articles about the HRV for over six months, I finally found a Black EXL for sale and purchased it. Buying a car is a very personal thing, but here is my experience with my HRV so far. I was looking for a car with good gas mileage and lots of storage, as I am a musician and gig out quite a bit. The HRV had more space than any other car in its class, and if you test drive it and compare it to other cars, this quickly becomes apparent. It also means the back seat ride is way more comfortable for passengers than the Nissan Juke or Mazda 3, which might matter if you have kids. Acceleration. Every review seems to mention its poor acceleration. My experience is its not bad. This is not a race car, so I didn't have the expectation that it would drive like one. Around town you have plenty of power, and even merging on the highway you have all you need. Don't worry about this. If Honda wanted to give it a few more horses I wouldn't complain, but had reviews not mentioned acceleration I wouldn't have thought twice about it when test driving it. The overall handling of the car I think is amazing, especially for its price tag. It responds well to turning and it's turning radius is very good. Personally, I enjoy that it drives more like a car than an SUV. I find the car extremely comfortable to sit in and drive. Full disclosure I am not a big person. 5'8" and average build, I weigh 148lbs. I think if you were 6' tall this car might start getting snug, but so would most cars in this class. You might just want to look at the CRV. Another area that the HRV seems to get complaints is in the touch control climate/entertainment console. When I first got the car, it did bother me a bit. Not knowing where everything was meant looking down and trying to figure it all out. However, after a week with it, using the touchscreen climate and radio controls becomes second nature and I enjoy the tech look of it. Admittedly I am a technophile. Reading other reviews, it seems many of those purchasing this car might have been older, so figuring this all out might have been more of a nuisance for them. I have two minor complaints though. First, you can't use apple CarPlay with the this car, which lets you use Apple maps for navigation instead of Hondas Nav. It's not that big a deal because I can Bluetooth my phone and have my phone give me directions still. But it would be nice to mirror it on the big Honda display. Honda nav is sufficient, but not great. Truth be told though, I did not buy the EXl for the Navigation. I bought it for the leather seats, and let me tell you that in my opinion it was worth every penny. The interior EXL just feels high class, and looks it too. I have a feeling it will withstand the test of time much better, and is much easier to clean than the fabric. I also find the firmer leather seats to be more comfortable than the fabric seats. Since I wil be road tripping in this car a lot that is very important. So far I have been averaging 32mpg under mixed highway/city driving. Personally I have grown to really like the lane watch camera. It is very helpful in changing lanes in high traffic atlanta, and you can turn it on even if your turn signal isn't on, which can be helpful during high traffic times. A small feature that I personally love is the brake hold. Turn it on and when the car stops you don't have to keep your foot on the break. This is also amazing in rush hour traffic and in some other instances. All in all I truly love this car. As I drive it more I will update this review, but Honda hit a home run in my opinion. I've had a 2002 Civix EX, a 2006 Element EX, a Nissan 350z Convertible, and so far this is my favors car overall, hands down. If you can afford it upgrade to the leather, it's so worth it. Even fully loaded it's not an expensive car. I look forward to getting up and driving this car every day. I can't wait to go on some camping / road trip adventures in this wonderful car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car Ryan D , 09/16/2015 EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Pros: Gas mileage. I get 27 in town and up to 36 on the highway in the AWD EX Space/cargo area (my brother and my self are just over 6 feet tall and plenty of room for legs and head in rear) Good visibility Engine very quiet. ***A lot of people are saying that this engine has no power. Coming from driving many v8's over the years and still have a v8 camaro, this engine does just fine with power. If your expecting a rocket ship however, this car is not for you. Cons : USB Port and rear drivers seat rattle. Going over bumps the rear drivers seat rattles, might be from the flexibility of the seat. Will have it checked at dealership sometime soon. No automatic hatch lift. Back up camera is not really to scale and easy to back into something. Better off using the old fashioned way of turning around to check your surroundings I would recommend to a friend though..good overall car for what you pay Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Never thought I would consider a brand new car... dj , 07/16/2015 LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying I thought I would never ever own a brand new car. Not because I can't afford it, I just didn't see the value...until Honda released this wonderful gem. I thought it was time for an automatic, and like a few others I was drawn to the design, cargo space and ride of the Mazda CX-5. But I wasn't sure I needed slightly extra height/width and engine power, and I also owned a civic for years so I was drawn to Honda's reliability and headache free maintenance. I do try to hypermile when I can, so when I saw the HRV had a manual it became a reasonable contender. I test drove it, and it shifted like warm butter (that's a good thing). So I started analyzing all other differences between these cars and I decided the Honda had nothing more and nothing less than exactly what I need in an SUV. Both my cars now fit in the garage nicely with plenty of room and I will never have to worry about finding a big enough parking spot. On top of all that the MPG could almost be overlooked, but is definitely a nice bonus that reminds me I made a good choice. If you're coming from a higher/wider vehicle into the HRV you will probably feel cramped at first, but strangely with the cargo versatility (Seats that fold completely flat and magic seats) it feels like the same size as a larger size SUV. Comfort for me was fine, I'm not doing cross country trips and if I did it would be in a rental. My wife and I tested that we can both lay down in the back comfortably (5'9" and shorter), which will come in handy... we're taking it to the drive-in this weekend :) There's not much I don't like, but I'll reserve judgment on the thin cloth on the door uppers. I am concerned about it's durability, as I like to put my elbow there when I drive. Other than that, I really wish the call button on the steering wheel triggered Siri like the EX model, but the LX model had almost everything I needed so couldn't justify the upgrade. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value