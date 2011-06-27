  1. Home
2014 Honda Crosstour Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,105$13,087$14,867
Clean$10,720$12,621$14,324
Average$9,950$11,691$13,236
Rough$9,180$10,761$12,148
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,172$13,122$14,876
Clean$10,785$12,656$14,332
Average$10,010$11,723$13,243
Rough$9,236$10,790$12,155
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,786$11,415$12,882
Clean$9,447$11,010$12,411
Average$8,768$10,198$11,468
Rough$8,090$9,387$10,526
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,199$14,263$16,121
Clean$11,776$13,756$15,531
Average$10,930$12,743$14,352
Rough$10,085$11,729$13,172
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,634$14,371$15,936
Clean$12,196$13,860$15,353
Average$11,320$12,839$14,187
Rough$10,444$11,817$13,021
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,622$14,562$16,308
Clean$12,184$14,045$15,712
Average$11,309$13,010$14,518
Rough$10,434$11,975$13,325
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,585$14,835$16,857
Clean$12,149$14,308$16,241
Average$11,277$13,253$15,007
Rough$10,404$12,199$13,774
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,897$14,894$16,692
Clean$12,450$14,365$16,081
Average$11,556$13,306$14,860
Rough$10,662$12,248$13,639
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Honda Crosstour on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,447 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,010 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Honda Crosstour. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Honda Crosstour and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Honda Crosstour ranges from $8,090 to $12,882, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
