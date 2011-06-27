Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,105
|$13,087
|$14,867
|Clean
|$10,720
|$12,621
|$14,324
|Average
|$9,950
|$11,691
|$13,236
|Rough
|$9,180
|$10,761
|$12,148
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,172
|$13,122
|$14,876
|Clean
|$10,785
|$12,656
|$14,332
|Average
|$10,010
|$11,723
|$13,243
|Rough
|$9,236
|$10,790
|$12,155
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,786
|$11,415
|$12,882
|Clean
|$9,447
|$11,010
|$12,411
|Average
|$8,768
|$10,198
|$11,468
|Rough
|$8,090
|$9,387
|$10,526
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,199
|$14,263
|$16,121
|Clean
|$11,776
|$13,756
|$15,531
|Average
|$10,930
|$12,743
|$14,352
|Rough
|$10,085
|$11,729
|$13,172
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,634
|$14,371
|$15,936
|Clean
|$12,196
|$13,860
|$15,353
|Average
|$11,320
|$12,839
|$14,187
|Rough
|$10,444
|$11,817
|$13,021
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,622
|$14,562
|$16,308
|Clean
|$12,184
|$14,045
|$15,712
|Average
|$11,309
|$13,010
|$14,518
|Rough
|$10,434
|$11,975
|$13,325
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,585
|$14,835
|$16,857
|Clean
|$12,149
|$14,308
|$16,241
|Average
|$11,277
|$13,253
|$15,007
|Rough
|$10,404
|$12,199
|$13,774
Estimated values
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,897
|$14,894
|$16,692
|Clean
|$12,450
|$14,365
|$16,081
|Average
|$11,556
|$13,306
|$14,860
|Rough
|$10,662
|$12,248
|$13,639