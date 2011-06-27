Vehicle overview

Let's face it: You don't shop for a hybrid looking for high performance. Great fuel economy and exhilarating performance just don't go together unless you're dropping close to a million dollars on a Porsche 918 Spyder. But Honda at least makes an attempt with its 2016 CR-Z. This small, sporty hybrid coupe is lightweight, steers quickly and parks easily. A sleek exterior and adventurous dashboard design make it one of the more attractive designs among its more futuristic or merely pragmatic competitors.

Despite its compact, athletic footprint, though, the CR-Z is still something of a letdown. Its EPA rating of up to 37 mpg combined is impressive relative to gas-only models, but falls short of other hybrids that routinely achieve 40 mpg and more. The CR-Z's lack of a backseat also limits its usefulness. And while it handles well enough, this compact hybrid doesn't offer the engaging driving experience of a true sport coupe or hatchback, a shortcoming that becomes clear when you drive it back to back with its gas-only rivals.

In short, this hybrid Honda doesn't quite deliver on its core mission of being a frugal hybrid with a side measure of mid-speed thrills. If you're not committed to the CR-Z's style or the Honda badge, there are better alternatives in this price range. The hybrid Toyota Prius C, for example, is painfully slow, but offers a stellar 50 mpg combined fuel economy and four-door hatchback utility. The gas-powered Ford Fiesta ST is quick, handles superbly and delivers a respectable 29 mpg combined. And if your budget can travel farther upmarket, there's the Mini Cooper, which sublimely blends performance, strong fuel economy and personality.