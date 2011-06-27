Used 2016 Honda CR-Z Consumer Reviews
Great fun, great value!
My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
The only sport hybrid in the world
The CRZ is the only hybrid that comes with a manual 6-speed transmission. It has gears!!! Compared to other hybrids that have CVTs that kill hp, torque and driving fun.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Honda CRZ Navi
Other than average acceleration, a quality Honda product.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Honda could of done better
Overall I am satisfied with CRZ after making little modifications to it. 1) Road noise - For that matter you have to use dynamat & insulation. 2) Weak sound system - replace stereo head, speakers & sub. Don't bother with amp, EX models have good enough one. 3) Suspension - it's on my list, will look to raise it a bit to ease getting in and out 4) Seats - add extra foam 4) Horsepower - expensive, but there is turbochargers available. Maybe later if will win a lottery. Getting only 33-34 mpg in the city with average speed 25-30 mph. I think Honda could of done better on that. Lets say on highway with average speed 45-50 mph you may get 40+ mpg, but as you go over 65 mph on freeway - fuel economy goes down to toilet. With this type of small car fuel economy should around 50+ mpg. Cargo space is there, but I have a large dog, so she doesn't have enough space to stand up. So, as for commuter car to work & back that CRZ is good choice, but for something else - go with Prius. Look of the CRZ is indeed nice & sporty, however, it is not quite sport vehicle due only 130HP under the hood. You may race Kia Soul and older Civic EX with 1.5, but nothing stronger than that.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Fun and exciting car
I’m 76 years old and this is the most fun car I’ve owned in 50 years!! For a small engine it has surprising acceleration, it handles like a sports car and has excellent fuel economy. It’s predecessor was a Honda Element and the fuel efficiency on theCR-Z is 12-15 mpg better in the winter. Can’t wait to see how much better it will get in the summer months. I put snow tires on the front only and get excellent traction, handling and braking on snow covered roads. This car has met all of my expectations.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CR-Z
Related Used 2016 Honda CR-Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019