Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,155
|$6,841
|$8,092
|Clean
|$4,797
|$6,375
|$7,526
|Average
|$4,080
|$5,444
|$6,393
|Rough
|$3,363
|$4,513
|$5,260
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,484
|$5,934
|$7,010
|Clean
|$4,172
|$5,530
|$6,520
|Average
|$3,549
|$4,722
|$5,538
|Rough
|$2,926
|$3,915
|$4,557
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,753
|$6,320
|$7,482
|Clean
|$4,423
|$5,890
|$6,958
|Average
|$3,762
|$5,030
|$5,911
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,169
|$4,864
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,393
|$6,008
|$7,200
|Clean
|$4,087
|$5,599
|$6,696
|Average
|$3,477
|$4,781
|$5,688
|Rough
|$2,866
|$3,963
|$4,680
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Nav (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,923
|$6,330
|$7,382
|Clean
|$4,581
|$5,900
|$6,865
|Average
|$3,897
|$5,038
|$5,832
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,176
|$4,799
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,543
|$5,970
|$7,030
|Clean
|$4,227
|$5,564
|$6,538
|Average
|$3,595
|$4,751
|$5,554
|Rough
|$2,964
|$3,938
|$4,570