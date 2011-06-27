Used 2011 Honda CR-Z Consumer Reviews
CRX - REBORN
As a previous owner of a CRX-DX (7-years) this CRZ is a welcome pleasure. I traded in my 2001 A4 1.8TQ for this little piece of heaven. It is nice getting back to a smooth clutch. The Audi was a little long on both travel and throw. The exterior styling is a mix of Porsche 928 rear end & heavily modified S2000 front. The interior high end with soft touch controls like the Audi. The well placed control close to the driver. The 6 weeks has been unbelievable in the gas mileage. I am just about to fill up for the third time with: 41.7, 43.5 and 43.4 for miles/gal. avg. Not bad for a 80 City / 20 Highway driving. There seems to be no difference in Normal / Econ mode on mileage, just on stop idle.
Fun Fun Fun
Don't miss out just because of the expensive tag.. There's some joy to be had in a single CR-Z experience, no matter the drivers age or style (racer, casual)! Oh, and I'm 6'3 Economics is a no-brainer. If you are a family man, this may not fit for you. (buy a Honda Fit)
2011 CR-Z
Love this car! I just had to have it after taking it for a test drive. I wasn't sure about going from an SUV to a 2-seater, but when I thought about it, I realized that I rarely had more than one passenger at a time anyway and if I do need to have more than I can just swap cars with my husband. This care if pure fun and makes you smile every time you get in it.
Great Storage and Fun, Fuel Efficient
I'm 56 years young and just turned in my leased 550SL. I decided to look for a sporty hybrid that would hold golf clubs, plants trays, blue tooth, and groceries. My rule is only buy groceries that will fit into my car. It seats felt identical to the 550SL (without the leather and heated seats). It was easy to drive and fuel efficient. IPOD connection as well as lap top. Has everything I need and fuel efficient. I just returned from Denmark and realized that Americans have it backwards and this is my step to help the economy as well as my pocket book. I recommend you take for a test yourselves.
Awesome car, couldn't be happier!
I had been looking for a new car for the past two years, including the Speed3, Civic SI, Scion TC, WRX etc. I came across the CR-Z, test drove it and was immediately impressed. That same day my car search ended and I ordered a manual. I Added on every accessory available (the armrest is highly recommended), and 3 weeks later I had the exact car I wanted. At first I thought I would be slightly disappointed with the average performance (8.3 0-60) and average fuel economy for a hybrid, but from the minute I got into the car I have not stopped smiling and making excuses to get back on the road! And as for performance, its around 8s to 60 (feels zippier though!) and I get 34/43 mpg (above rated)
