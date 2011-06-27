Used 2011 Honda CR-Z Consumer Reviews

CRX - REBORN Stealthwalker , 12/01/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful As a previous owner of a CRX-DX (7-years) this CRZ is a welcome pleasure. I traded in my 2001 A4 1.8TQ for this little piece of heaven. It is nice getting back to a smooth clutch. The Audi was a little long on both travel and throw. The exterior styling is a mix of Porsche 928 rear end & heavily modified S2000 front. The interior high end with soft touch controls like the Audi. The well placed control close to the driver. The 6 weeks has been unbelievable in the gas mileage. I am just about to fill up for the third time with: 41.7, 43.5 and 43.4 for miles/gal. avg. Not bad for a 80 City / 20 Highway driving. There seems to be no difference in Normal / Econ mode on mileage, just on stop idle. Report Abuse

Fun Fun Fun josef3 , 04/06/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Don't miss out just because of the expensive tag.. There's some joy to be had in a single CR-Z experience, no matter the drivers age or style (racer, casual)! Oh, and I'm 6'3 Economics is a no-brainer. If you are a family man, this may not fit for you. (buy a Honda Fit)

2011 CR-Z candyrose , 02/13/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Love this car! I just had to have it after taking it for a test drive. I wasn't sure about going from an SUV to a 2-seater, but when I thought about it, I realized that I rarely had more than one passenger at a time anyway and if I do need to have more than I can just swap cars with my husband. This care if pure fun and makes you smile every time you get in it.

Great Storage and Fun, Fuel Efficient Mary , 09/12/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I'm 56 years young and just turned in my leased 550SL. I decided to look for a sporty hybrid that would hold golf clubs, plants trays, blue tooth, and groceries. My rule is only buy groceries that will fit into my car. It seats felt identical to the 550SL (without the leather and heated seats). It was easy to drive and fuel efficient. IPOD connection as well as lap top. Has everything I need and fuel efficient. I just returned from Denmark and realized that Americans have it backwards and this is my step to help the economy as well as my pocket book. I recommend you take for a test yourselves.