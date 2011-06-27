Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,475
|$6,396
|$7,478
|Clean
|$4,181
|$5,966
|$6,959
|Average
|$3,592
|$5,105
|$5,921
|Rough
|$3,003
|$4,245
|$4,883
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,824
|$5,510
|$6,459
|Clean
|$3,572
|$5,140
|$6,011
|Average
|$3,069
|$4,398
|$5,114
|Rough
|$2,566
|$3,657
|$4,218
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,073
|$5,858
|$6,864
|Clean
|$3,805
|$5,464
|$6,387
|Average
|$3,269
|$4,676
|$5,435
|Rough
|$2,733
|$3,888
|$4,482
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,804
|$6,798
|$7,921
|Clean
|$4,488
|$6,340
|$7,371
|Average
|$3,856
|$5,426
|$6,272
|Rough
|$3,224
|$4,511
|$5,172
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,930
|$6,985
|$8,143
|Clean
|$4,606
|$6,515
|$7,578
|Average
|$3,957
|$5,576
|$6,448
|Rough
|$3,309
|$4,636
|$5,318
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,680
|$5,344
|$6,281
|Clean
|$3,438
|$4,984
|$5,845
|Average
|$2,954
|$4,266
|$4,973
|Rough
|$2,470
|$3,547
|$4,101
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,018
|$7,059
|$8,210
|Clean
|$4,688
|$6,584
|$7,640
|Average
|$4,028
|$5,635
|$6,501
|Rough
|$3,368
|$4,685
|$5,361
Estimated values
2008 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,296
|$6,153
|$7,198
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,739
|$6,699
|Average
|$3,448
|$4,911
|$5,700
|Rough
|$2,883
|$4,083
|$4,700