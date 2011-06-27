Used 2013 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Update after a Year...
I have now owned my 2013 Civic EX sedan for about a year. I initially had issues with seat comfort due to the aggressively tilted headrest but have fixed that by modifying it somewhat. I must say the car has performed flawlessly for the year I have owned it. It delivers a quiet, solid-feeling drive each day to work. Honda knows how to build a solid, easy to drive car unlike any other manufacturer. The "connected" feel of the driving experience is something only Honda really does well in this price range.
Not perfect, but hoping for reliability
I bought this Honda for one reason and one reason only: reliability. So In one year I have manged to clock 28,000 miles and have done nothing to the car outside of normal maintenance, which is great. I have been able to achieve 50 mpg with careful, skilled driving on a one off, fluke of a drive. I can routinely obtain 42 mpg with respectable driving and 33-35 mpg with a heavy foot. The brakes are not the best as I have locked them up a few times without noticing the ABS pulse from the pedal. Also, there is a blind spot from the roof pillar between the windshield and left door that is very annoying on mountain roads. Altogether, a good car and I'm happy I bought it.
Nice to own a honda again...
'10 Jetta lease was up. I dislike the styling of the new Jettas so I went in for a '13 Accord Sport and left with a '13 Civic LX. Both great cars but I enjoyed the handling and overall feel of the Civic a bit more. I now prefer the Civic dashboard over a typical one (surprisingly). I also own a '12 Subaru Impreza which seems a lot zippier to 40mph but it's also not nearly as quite (loud CVT and road noise) which for a daily commute of 120 miles is very important. My daily commute broken down is 40 miles city and 80 miles highway. I average 37mpg not using ECO but I use cruise control often. Over 400 miles per tank. I get compliments from my co-workers for what it is...a nice compact car.
my 2nd civic coupe ex
i had a '03 civic ex with 131k miles and for 10 yrs, it was nearly perfect. in its 11th year it was showing its age just a little. i think i got spoiled at not having to put money into it, outside of regular maintenance. anyway, i figured almost 11 yrs was a pretty good run and honda had 0.9% for *60* months, which is rare for honda. also, the 2013 got really good reviews as a bounce back from a semi-disappointing 2012 model. the comfort of the seats (tho i've read some complaints) and the road noise is MUCH improved from my '03 model, aswell, imo. the technology made a big jump, too. the back up camera is nice. i hope the reliability continues. my former civic was the best car i've owned, BY FAR. after 3 yrs, i'm still very happy with my purchase. my one complaint is the MPG isn't always as good as i'd hoped when doing city driving (even with the econ button on). i have a pretty heavy foot, however. on longer, highway trips (using cruise), the MPG has been very good. i also wish it had a push button start but the new ones have them now. the original tires only lasted about 25k miles. that was disappointing, aswell, but it seems like this is always the case with new cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Mileage, but feels cheap
Bought the manual because I did not like how bad shifting felt in automatic. Pros: mileage is insanely good - averaging about 37 combined with 75% highway and 25% around town (I drive pretty conservatively, highway is cruise control with econ button on). Safety - was rear ended, not injured, car held up fine. Fairly quiet and comfortable - good space for a smaller car. Cons: It was relatively cheap and it feels cheap. I had a VW golf before this and it felt like a tank in comparison (mileage sucked). The paint already has a chip after one month. And there is a sloshing sound that comes from the gas tank that is really noticeable if you have the radio off.
