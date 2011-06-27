Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,009
|$11,761
|$13,484
|Clean
|$9,725
|$11,418
|$13,071
|Average
|$9,157
|$10,732
|$12,245
|Rough
|$8,589
|$10,045
|$11,420
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,628
|$10,289
|$11,919
|Clean
|$8,383
|$9,989
|$11,554
|Average
|$7,893
|$9,388
|$10,825
|Rough
|$7,404
|$8,788
|$10,095
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,332
|$14,165
|$15,970
|Clean
|$11,983
|$13,751
|$15,481
|Average
|$11,283
|$12,925
|$14,504
|Rough
|$10,583
|$12,098
|$13,526
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,697
|$11,523
|$13,318
|Clean
|$9,422
|$11,187
|$12,911
|Average
|$8,871
|$10,515
|$12,095
|Rough
|$8,321
|$9,842
|$11,280
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,555
|$14,514
|$16,441
|Clean
|$12,199
|$14,091
|$15,938
|Average
|$11,487
|$13,243
|$14,932
|Rough
|$10,774
|$12,396
|$13,925
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,046
|$12,851
|$14,626
|Clean
|$10,732
|$12,476
|$14,179
|Average
|$10,105
|$11,726
|$13,283
|Rough
|$9,479
|$10,976
|$12,388
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,188
|$12,936
|$14,657
|Clean
|$10,871
|$12,559
|$14,209
|Average
|$10,236
|$11,804
|$13,311
|Rough
|$9,601
|$11,049
|$12,414