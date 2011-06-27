  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Renegade
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Renegade
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Jeep Renegade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,009$11,761$13,484
Clean$9,725$11,418$13,071
Average$9,157$10,732$12,245
Rough$8,589$10,045$11,420
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,628$10,289$11,919
Clean$8,383$9,989$11,554
Average$7,893$9,388$10,825
Rough$7,404$8,788$10,095
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,332$14,165$15,970
Clean$11,983$13,751$15,481
Average$11,283$12,925$14,504
Rough$10,583$12,098$13,526
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,697$11,523$13,318
Clean$9,422$11,187$12,911
Average$8,871$10,515$12,095
Rough$8,321$9,842$11,280
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,555$14,514$16,441
Clean$12,199$14,091$15,938
Average$11,487$13,243$14,932
Rough$10,774$12,396$13,925
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,046$12,851$14,626
Clean$10,732$12,476$14,179
Average$10,105$11,726$13,283
Rough$9,479$10,976$12,388
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,188$12,936$14,657
Clean$10,871$12,559$14,209
Average$10,236$11,804$13,311
Rough$9,601$11,049$12,414
Sell my 2015 Jeep Renegade with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Renegade near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Jeep Renegade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,989 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Renegade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,989 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Jeep Renegade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,383 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,989 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Jeep Renegade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Jeep Renegade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Jeep Renegade ranges from $7,404 to $11,919, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Jeep Renegade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.