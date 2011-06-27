Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,726
|$10,839
|$12,649
|Clean
|$8,308
|$10,310
|$12,003
|Average
|$7,472
|$9,253
|$10,711
|Rough
|$6,636
|$8,197
|$9,419
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,895
|$12,866
|$14,570
|Clean
|$10,373
|$12,238
|$13,826
|Average
|$9,329
|$10,984
|$12,338
|Rough
|$8,286
|$9,729
|$10,850
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,512
|$9,519
|$11,234
|Clean
|$7,153
|$9,054
|$10,661
|Average
|$6,433
|$8,126
|$9,513
|Rough
|$5,713
|$7,198
|$8,366
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,218
|$9,040
|$10,599
|Clean
|$6,873
|$8,599
|$10,057
|Average
|$6,181
|$7,718
|$8,975
|Rough
|$5,490
|$6,836
|$7,893
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,012
|$11,121
|$12,930
|Clean
|$8,580
|$10,579
|$12,269
|Average
|$7,717
|$9,494
|$10,949
|Rough
|$6,853
|$8,410
|$9,629
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,949
|$7,431
|$8,699
|Clean
|$5,664
|$7,069
|$8,255
|Average
|$5,095
|$6,344
|$7,367
|Rough
|$4,525
|$5,619
|$6,478