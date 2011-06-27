Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,642
|$34,301
|$35,070
|Clean
|$32,833
|$33,476
|$34,219
|Average
|$31,215
|$31,826
|$32,516
|Rough
|$29,598
|$30,176
|$30,814
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,123
|$39,891
|$40,784
|Clean
|$38,183
|$38,931
|$39,794
|Average
|$36,301
|$37,012
|$37,814
|Rough
|$34,420
|$35,093
|$35,834
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,590
|$28,256
|$29,029
|Clean
|$26,927
|$27,577
|$28,324
|Average
|$25,600
|$26,217
|$26,915
|Rough
|$24,273
|$24,858
|$25,506
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,061
|$37,787
|$38,634
|Clean
|$36,170
|$36,878
|$37,696
|Average
|$34,388
|$35,060
|$35,821
|Rough
|$32,606
|$33,243
|$33,945
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,642
|$34,301
|$35,070
|Clean
|$32,833
|$33,476
|$34,219
|Average
|$31,215
|$31,826
|$32,516
|Rough
|$29,598
|$30,176
|$30,814
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,093
|$40,879
|$41,794
|Clean
|$39,129
|$39,896
|$40,780
|Average
|$37,201
|$37,930
|$38,751
|Rough
|$35,273
|$35,963
|$36,722
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,646
|$40,423
|$41,328
|Clean
|$38,692
|$39,451
|$40,324
|Average
|$36,786
|$37,506
|$38,318
|Rough
|$34,879
|$35,562
|$36,312
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,221
|$37,950
|$38,801
|Clean
|$36,326
|$37,038
|$37,859
|Average
|$34,537
|$35,212
|$35,976
|Rough
|$32,747
|$33,387
|$34,092
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,689
|$45,565
|$46,586
|Clean
|$43,614
|$44,470
|$45,456
|Average
|$41,466
|$42,278
|$43,194
|Rough
|$39,317
|$40,086
|$40,933
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,911
|$45,790
|$46,816
|Clean
|$43,831
|$44,689
|$45,680
|Average
|$41,671
|$42,486
|$43,407
|Rough
|$39,512
|$40,283
|$41,134
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,241
|$32,872
|$33,609
|Clean
|$31,466
|$32,082
|$32,794
|Average
|$29,915
|$30,500
|$31,162
|Rough
|$28,365
|$28,919
|$29,531
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,768
|$42,586
|$43,541
|Clean
|$40,764
|$41,562
|$42,484
|Average
|$38,755
|$39,513
|$40,370
|Rough
|$36,747
|$37,465
|$38,257
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,721
|$34,782
|$36,005
|Clean
|$32,910
|$33,945
|$35,131
|Average
|$31,289
|$32,272
|$33,384
|Rough
|$29,667
|$30,599
|$31,636
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,562
|$33,200
|$33,945
|Clean
|$31,779
|$32,402
|$33,121
|Average
|$30,214
|$30,805
|$31,473
|Rough
|$28,648
|$29,208
|$29,825
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,939
|$33,584
|$34,337
|Clean
|$32,147
|$32,777
|$33,504
|Average
|$30,563
|$31,161
|$31,837
|Rough
|$28,979
|$29,546
|$30,170
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,570
|$42,384
|$43,333
|Clean
|$40,570
|$41,364
|$42,282
|Average
|$38,571
|$39,326
|$40,178
|Rough
|$36,572
|$37,287
|$38,074
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,169
|$31,820
|$32,577
|Clean
|$30,420
|$31,055
|$31,786
|Average
|$28,921
|$29,524
|$30,205
|Rough
|$27,422
|$27,993
|$28,623
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,150
|$33,800
|$34,557
|Clean
|$32,353
|$32,987
|$33,718
|Average
|$30,759
|$31,361
|$32,040
|Rough
|$29,165
|$29,735
|$30,363
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,230
|$31,878
|$32,634
|Clean
|$30,479
|$31,111
|$31,842
|Average
|$28,977
|$29,578
|$30,258
|Rough
|$27,475
|$28,045
|$28,674
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,507
|$30,200
|$31,005
|Clean
|$28,798
|$29,474
|$30,252
|Average
|$27,379
|$28,021
|$28,747
|Rough
|$25,960
|$26,568
|$27,242
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,574
|$31,555
|$32,684
|Clean
|$29,839
|$30,796
|$31,891
|Average
|$28,369
|$29,278
|$30,304
|Rough
|$26,898
|$27,760
|$28,717
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,394
|$28,951
|$29,600
|Clean
|$27,711
|$28,254
|$28,881
|Average
|$26,346
|$26,862
|$27,444
|Rough
|$24,981
|$25,469
|$26,007
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,911
|$45,790
|$46,816
|Clean
|$43,831
|$44,689
|$45,680
|Average
|$41,671
|$42,486
|$43,407
|Rough
|$39,512
|$40,283
|$41,134
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,901
|$34,564
|$35,339
|Clean
|$33,085
|$33,733
|$34,482
|Average
|$31,455
|$32,070
|$32,766
|Rough
|$29,825
|$30,408
|$31,051
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,069
|$30,746
|$31,532
|Clean
|$29,346
|$30,006
|$30,767
|Average
|$27,900
|$28,527
|$29,236
|Rough
|$26,454
|$27,048
|$27,705
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,921
|$28,944
|$30,119
|Clean
|$27,250
|$28,248
|$29,388
|Average
|$25,907
|$26,856
|$27,926
|Rough
|$24,565
|$25,464
|$26,464
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,546
|$39,303
|$40,183
|Clean
|$37,620
|$38,357
|$39,208
|Average
|$35,766
|$36,467
|$37,257
|Rough
|$33,912
|$34,576
|$35,306
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,579
|$40,355
|$41,258
|Clean
|$38,627
|$39,384
|$40,257
|Average
|$36,724
|$37,443
|$38,254
|Rough
|$34,821
|$35,502
|$36,251
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,968
|$30,649
|$31,441
|Clean
|$29,248
|$29,912
|$30,678
|Average
|$27,807
|$28,438
|$29,152
|Rough
|$26,365
|$26,963
|$27,625
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,364
|$43,193
|$44,161
|Clean
|$41,345
|$42,155
|$43,090
|Average
|$39,308
|$40,077
|$40,946
|Rough
|$37,271
|$37,999
|$38,802
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,012
|$33,659
|$34,414
|Clean
|$32,219
|$32,849
|$33,579
|Average
|$30,631
|$31,230
|$31,908
|Rough
|$29,044
|$29,611
|$30,237
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,550
|$45,423
|$46,440
|Clean
|$43,479
|$44,330
|$45,313
|Average
|$41,336
|$42,145
|$43,059
|Rough
|$39,194
|$39,960
|$40,804
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,900
|$32,525
|$33,254
|Clean
|$31,133
|$31,743
|$32,447
|Average
|$29,599
|$30,178
|$30,833
|Rough
|$28,065
|$28,614
|$29,219
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,541
|$38,277
|$39,134
|Clean
|$36,638
|$37,356
|$38,185
|Average
|$34,833
|$35,515
|$36,285
|Rough
|$33,028
|$33,674
|$34,385
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,171
|$30,100
|$31,169
|Clean
|$28,470
|$29,376
|$30,413
|Average
|$27,067
|$27,928
|$28,900
|Rough
|$25,664
|$26,480
|$27,387
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,706
|$39,464
|$40,348
|Clean
|$37,775
|$38,515
|$39,369
|Average
|$35,914
|$36,616
|$37,410
|Rough
|$34,053
|$34,718
|$35,451
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,901
|$34,564
|$35,339
|Clean
|$33,085
|$33,733
|$34,482
|Average
|$31,455
|$32,070
|$32,766
|Rough
|$29,825
|$30,408
|$31,051
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,794
|$30,481
|$31,276
|Clean
|$29,078
|$29,748
|$30,517
|Average
|$27,645
|$28,281
|$28,999
|Rough
|$26,212
|$26,815
|$27,481
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,306
|$38,037
|$38,889
|Clean
|$36,409
|$37,122
|$37,945
|Average
|$34,615
|$35,293
|$36,057
|Rough
|$32,821
|$33,463
|$34,170
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,084
|$33,195
|$34,471
|Clean
|$31,313
|$32,397
|$33,635
|Average
|$29,770
|$30,800
|$31,961
|Rough
|$28,227
|$29,203
|$30,288
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,663
|$31,474
|$32,412
|Clean
|$29,925
|$30,717
|$31,625
|Average
|$28,451
|$29,203
|$30,052
|Rough
|$26,976
|$27,689
|$28,479
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,521
|$43,354
|$44,325
|Clean
|$41,498
|$42,311
|$43,249
|Average
|$39,454
|$40,225
|$41,098
|Rough
|$37,409
|$38,140
|$38,946