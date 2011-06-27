  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,642$34,301$35,070
Clean$32,833$33,476$34,219
Average$31,215$31,826$32,516
Rough$29,598$30,176$30,814
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,123$39,891$40,784
Clean$38,183$38,931$39,794
Average$36,301$37,012$37,814
Rough$34,420$35,093$35,834
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,590$28,256$29,029
Clean$26,927$27,577$28,324
Average$25,600$26,217$26,915
Rough$24,273$24,858$25,506
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,061$37,787$38,634
Clean$36,170$36,878$37,696
Average$34,388$35,060$35,821
Rough$32,606$33,243$33,945
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,642$34,301$35,070
Clean$32,833$33,476$34,219
Average$31,215$31,826$32,516
Rough$29,598$30,176$30,814
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,093$40,879$41,794
Clean$39,129$39,896$40,780
Average$37,201$37,930$38,751
Rough$35,273$35,963$36,722
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,646$40,423$41,328
Clean$38,692$39,451$40,324
Average$36,786$37,506$38,318
Rough$34,879$35,562$36,312
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,221$37,950$38,801
Clean$36,326$37,038$37,859
Average$34,537$35,212$35,976
Rough$32,747$33,387$34,092
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,689$45,565$46,586
Clean$43,614$44,470$45,456
Average$41,466$42,278$43,194
Rough$39,317$40,086$40,933
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,911$45,790$46,816
Clean$43,831$44,689$45,680
Average$41,671$42,486$43,407
Rough$39,512$40,283$41,134
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,241$32,872$33,609
Clean$31,466$32,082$32,794
Average$29,915$30,500$31,162
Rough$28,365$28,919$29,531
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,768$42,586$43,541
Clean$40,764$41,562$42,484
Average$38,755$39,513$40,370
Rough$36,747$37,465$38,257
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,721$34,782$36,005
Clean$32,910$33,945$35,131
Average$31,289$32,272$33,384
Rough$29,667$30,599$31,636
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,562$33,200$33,945
Clean$31,779$32,402$33,121
Average$30,214$30,805$31,473
Rough$28,648$29,208$29,825
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,939$33,584$34,337
Clean$32,147$32,777$33,504
Average$30,563$31,161$31,837
Rough$28,979$29,546$30,170
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,570$42,384$43,333
Clean$40,570$41,364$42,282
Average$38,571$39,326$40,178
Rough$36,572$37,287$38,074
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,169$31,820$32,577
Clean$30,420$31,055$31,786
Average$28,921$29,524$30,205
Rough$27,422$27,993$28,623
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,150$33,800$34,557
Clean$32,353$32,987$33,718
Average$30,759$31,361$32,040
Rough$29,165$29,735$30,363
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,230$31,878$32,634
Clean$30,479$31,111$31,842
Average$28,977$29,578$30,258
Rough$27,475$28,045$28,674
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,507$30,200$31,005
Clean$28,798$29,474$30,252
Average$27,379$28,021$28,747
Rough$25,960$26,568$27,242
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,574$31,555$32,684
Clean$29,839$30,796$31,891
Average$28,369$29,278$30,304
Rough$26,898$27,760$28,717
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,394$28,951$29,600
Clean$27,711$28,254$28,881
Average$26,346$26,862$27,444
Rough$24,981$25,469$26,007
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,911$45,790$46,816
Clean$43,831$44,689$45,680
Average$41,671$42,486$43,407
Rough$39,512$40,283$41,134
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,901$34,564$35,339
Clean$33,085$33,733$34,482
Average$31,455$32,070$32,766
Rough$29,825$30,408$31,051
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,069$30,746$31,532
Clean$29,346$30,006$30,767
Average$27,900$28,527$29,236
Rough$26,454$27,048$27,705
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,921$28,944$30,119
Clean$27,250$28,248$29,388
Average$25,907$26,856$27,926
Rough$24,565$25,464$26,464
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,546$39,303$40,183
Clean$37,620$38,357$39,208
Average$35,766$36,467$37,257
Rough$33,912$34,576$35,306
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,579$40,355$41,258
Clean$38,627$39,384$40,257
Average$36,724$37,443$38,254
Rough$34,821$35,502$36,251
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,968$30,649$31,441
Clean$29,248$29,912$30,678
Average$27,807$28,438$29,152
Rough$26,365$26,963$27,625
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,364$43,193$44,161
Clean$41,345$42,155$43,090
Average$39,308$40,077$40,946
Rough$37,271$37,999$38,802
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,012$33,659$34,414
Clean$32,219$32,849$33,579
Average$30,631$31,230$31,908
Rough$29,044$29,611$30,237
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,550$45,423$46,440
Clean$43,479$44,330$45,313
Average$41,336$42,145$43,059
Rough$39,194$39,960$40,804
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,900$32,525$33,254
Clean$31,133$31,743$32,447
Average$29,599$30,178$30,833
Rough$28,065$28,614$29,219
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,541$38,277$39,134
Clean$36,638$37,356$38,185
Average$34,833$35,515$36,285
Rough$33,028$33,674$34,385
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,171$30,100$31,169
Clean$28,470$29,376$30,413
Average$27,067$27,928$28,900
Rough$25,664$26,480$27,387
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,706$39,464$40,348
Clean$37,775$38,515$39,369
Average$35,914$36,616$37,410
Rough$34,053$34,718$35,451
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,901$34,564$35,339
Clean$33,085$33,733$34,482
Average$31,455$32,070$32,766
Rough$29,825$30,408$31,051
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,794$30,481$31,276
Clean$29,078$29,748$30,517
Average$27,645$28,281$28,999
Rough$26,212$26,815$27,481
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,306$38,037$38,889
Clean$36,409$37,122$37,945
Average$34,615$35,293$36,057
Rough$32,821$33,463$34,170
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,084$33,195$34,471
Clean$31,313$32,397$33,635
Average$29,770$30,800$31,961
Rough$28,227$29,203$30,288
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,663$31,474$32,412
Clean$29,925$30,717$31,625
Average$28,451$29,203$30,052
Rough$26,976$27,689$28,479
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,521$43,354$44,325
Clean$41,498$42,311$43,249
Average$39,454$40,225$41,098
Rough$37,409$38,140$38,946
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,248 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,248 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2018 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,250 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,248 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Tundra ranges from $24,565 to $30,119, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.