Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,072
|$34,969
|$38,695
|Clean
|$31,592
|$34,462
|$38,094
|Average
|$30,632
|$33,449
|$36,893
|Rough
|$29,672
|$32,437
|$35,692
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,702
|$24,936
|$27,799
|Clean
|$22,362
|$24,574
|$27,368
|Average
|$21,683
|$23,852
|$26,505
|Rough
|$21,003
|$23,130
|$25,642
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,201
|$28,504
|$31,470
|Clean
|$25,809
|$28,091
|$30,982
|Average
|$25,025
|$27,265
|$30,005
|Rough
|$24,241
|$26,440
|$29,027
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,219
|$55,845
|$61,796
|Clean
|$50,453
|$55,036
|$60,837
|Average
|$48,920
|$53,418
|$58,918
|Rough
|$47,387
|$51,801
|$57,000
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,785
|$24,932
|$27,691
|Clean
|$22,444
|$24,571
|$27,261
|Average
|$21,762
|$23,849
|$26,401
|Rough
|$21,080
|$23,127
|$25,541
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,951
|$22,067
|$24,771
|Clean
|$19,652
|$21,747
|$24,387
|Average
|$19,055
|$21,108
|$23,618
|Rough
|$18,458
|$20,469
|$22,849