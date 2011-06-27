  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,855$45,019$49,776
Clean$39,951$44,015$48,640
Average$38,142$42,007$46,367
Rough$36,333$39,999$44,095
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,265$35,554$39,311
Clean$31,551$34,761$38,414
Average$30,122$33,175$36,619
Rough$28,694$31,589$34,825
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,501$41,324$45,691
Clean$36,671$40,402$44,648
Average$35,011$38,559$42,562
Rough$33,351$36,716$40,476
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,914$41,549$45,704
Clean$37,074$40,622$44,661
Average$35,396$38,769$42,574
Rough$33,717$36,916$40,488
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,962$37,423$41,377
Clean$33,210$36,589$40,433
Average$31,706$34,919$38,544
Rough$30,203$33,250$36,655
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,710$45,715$50,292
Clean$40,787$44,696$49,144
Average$38,940$42,657$46,849
Rough$37,093$40,618$44,553
Sell my 2018 Land Rover Discovery with EdmundsShop for a used Land Rover Discovery near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Land Rover Discovery on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Discovery with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,761 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Land Rover Discovery is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Discovery with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,761 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Land Rover Discovery, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Land Rover Discovery with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,551 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,761 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Land Rover Discovery and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Land Rover Discovery ranges from $28,694 to $39,311, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Land Rover Discovery is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.