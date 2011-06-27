Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,855
|$45,019
|$49,776
|Clean
|$39,951
|$44,015
|$48,640
|Average
|$38,142
|$42,007
|$46,367
|Rough
|$36,333
|$39,999
|$44,095
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,265
|$35,554
|$39,311
|Clean
|$31,551
|$34,761
|$38,414
|Average
|$30,122
|$33,175
|$36,619
|Rough
|$28,694
|$31,589
|$34,825
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,501
|$41,324
|$45,691
|Clean
|$36,671
|$40,402
|$44,648
|Average
|$35,011
|$38,559
|$42,562
|Rough
|$33,351
|$36,716
|$40,476
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,914
|$41,549
|$45,704
|Clean
|$37,074
|$40,622
|$44,661
|Average
|$35,396
|$38,769
|$42,574
|Rough
|$33,717
|$36,916
|$40,488
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,962
|$37,423
|$41,377
|Clean
|$33,210
|$36,589
|$40,433
|Average
|$31,706
|$34,919
|$38,544
|Rough
|$30,203
|$33,250
|$36,655
Estimated values
2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,710
|$45,715
|$50,292
|Clean
|$40,787
|$44,696
|$49,144
|Average
|$38,940
|$42,657
|$46,849
|Rough
|$37,093
|$40,618
|$44,553