Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,720
|$12,887
|$14,368
|Clean
|$11,505
|$12,655
|$14,096
|Average
|$11,075
|$12,190
|$13,552
|Rough
|$10,646
|$11,725
|$13,009
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,329
|$16,372
|$17,715
|Clean
|$15,048
|$16,076
|$17,379
|Average
|$14,486
|$15,486
|$16,709
|Rough
|$13,924
|$14,895
|$16,039
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,195
|$14,395
|$15,923
|Clean
|$12,953
|$14,135
|$15,622
|Average
|$12,469
|$13,616
|$15,019
|Rough
|$11,985
|$13,096
|$14,417
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,302
|$14,512
|$16,051
|Clean
|$13,058
|$14,250
|$15,747
|Average
|$12,570
|$13,726
|$15,140
|Rough
|$12,083
|$13,203
|$14,533
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,657
|$12,331
|$13,206
|Clean
|$11,443
|$12,109
|$12,957
|Average
|$11,016
|$11,664
|$12,457
|Rough
|$10,588
|$11,219
|$11,957
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,134
|$15,442
|$17,105
|Clean
|$13,875
|$15,163
|$16,782
|Average
|$13,357
|$14,606
|$16,135
|Rough
|$12,838
|$14,049
|$15,488
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,319
|$15,657
|$17,358
|Clean
|$14,056
|$15,375
|$17,030
|Average
|$13,531
|$14,810
|$16,373
|Rough
|$13,006
|$14,245
|$15,717
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,144
|$15,407
|$17,014
|Clean
|$13,885
|$15,129
|$16,692
|Average
|$13,366
|$14,573
|$16,048
|Rough
|$12,848
|$14,017
|$15,405
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,733
|$12,927
|$14,440
|Clean
|$11,518
|$12,694
|$14,167
|Average
|$11,088
|$12,227
|$13,621
|Rough
|$10,658
|$11,761
|$13,075