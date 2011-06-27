  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,720$12,887$14,368
Clean$11,505$12,655$14,096
Average$11,075$12,190$13,552
Rough$10,646$11,725$13,009
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,329$16,372$17,715
Clean$15,048$16,076$17,379
Average$14,486$15,486$16,709
Rough$13,924$14,895$16,039
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,195$14,395$15,923
Clean$12,953$14,135$15,622
Average$12,469$13,616$15,019
Rough$11,985$13,096$14,417
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,302$14,512$16,051
Clean$13,058$14,250$15,747
Average$12,570$13,726$15,140
Rough$12,083$13,203$14,533
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,657$12,331$13,206
Clean$11,443$12,109$12,957
Average$11,016$11,664$12,457
Rough$10,588$11,219$11,957
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,134$15,442$17,105
Clean$13,875$15,163$16,782
Average$13,357$14,606$16,135
Rough$12,838$14,049$15,488
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,319$15,657$17,358
Clean$14,056$15,375$17,030
Average$13,531$14,810$16,373
Rough$13,006$14,245$15,717
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,144$15,407$17,014
Clean$13,885$15,129$16,692
Average$13,366$14,573$16,048
Rough$12,848$14,017$15,405
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,733$12,927$14,440
Clean$11,518$12,694$14,167
Average$11,088$12,227$13,621
Rough$10,658$11,761$13,075
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,109 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,109 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,109 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze ranges from $10,588 to $13,206, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.