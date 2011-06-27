Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,562
|$7,691
|$9,082
|Clean
|$5,131
|$7,102
|$8,383
|Average
|$4,269
|$5,926
|$6,986
|Rough
|$3,407
|$4,750
|$5,588
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,993
|$8,087
|$9,460
|Clean
|$5,529
|$7,469
|$8,732
|Average
|$4,600
|$6,232
|$7,276
|Rough
|$3,672
|$4,995
|$5,821
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,372
|$7,315
|$8,588
|Clean
|$4,956
|$6,755
|$7,927
|Average
|$4,123
|$5,637
|$6,605
|Rough
|$3,291
|$4,518
|$5,284
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,952
|$8,315
|$9,859
|Clean
|$5,491
|$7,679
|$9,101
|Average
|$4,569
|$6,408
|$7,583
|Rough
|$3,646
|$5,136
|$6,066
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,869
|$6,695
|$7,890
|Clean
|$4,492
|$6,183
|$7,283
|Average
|$3,737
|$5,159
|$6,069
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,135
|$4,855
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,992
|$6,952
|$8,234
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,420
|$7,600
|Average
|$3,832
|$5,357
|$6,333
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,294
|$5,066
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,792
|$6,646
|$7,860
|Clean
|$4,421
|$6,138
|$7,255
|Average
|$3,678
|$5,122
|$6,046
|Rough
|$2,936
|$4,105
|$4,836
Estimated values
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,046
|$7,003
|$8,282
|Clean
|$4,655
|$6,467
|$7,645
|Average
|$3,873
|$5,396
|$6,371
|Rough
|$3,091
|$4,325
|$5,096