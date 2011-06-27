Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,606
|$14,680
|$17,036
|Clean
|$12,338
|$14,364
|$16,661
|Average
|$11,802
|$13,733
|$15,911
|Rough
|$11,265
|$13,101
|$15,161
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,559
|$15,686
|$18,104
|Clean
|$13,270
|$15,349
|$17,705
|Average
|$12,693
|$14,674
|$16,908
|Rough
|$12,117
|$13,999
|$16,112
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,727
|$18,125
|$20,848
|Clean
|$15,393
|$17,735
|$20,389
|Average
|$14,724
|$16,955
|$19,472
|Rough
|$14,055
|$16,175
|$18,554
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,676
|$21,239
|$24,152
|Clean
|$18,279
|$20,782
|$23,620
|Average
|$17,484
|$19,868
|$22,557
|Rough
|$16,690
|$18,954
|$21,494
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,839
|$17,156
|$19,789
|Clean
|$14,524
|$16,787
|$19,353
|Average
|$13,892
|$16,049
|$18,482
|Rough
|$13,261
|$15,311
|$17,611
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,768
|$20,157
|$22,871
|Clean
|$17,390
|$19,723
|$22,367
|Average
|$16,634
|$18,856
|$21,361
|Rough
|$15,878
|$17,988
|$20,354