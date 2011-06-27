Used 2016 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,117*
Total Cash Price
$48,844
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,821*
Total Cash Price
$47,886
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,805*
Total Cash Price
$65,604
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,398*
Total Cash Price
$67,519
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,453*
Total Cash Price
$66,083
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,414*
Total Cash Price
$49,801
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$896
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$4,614
|Maintenance
|$1,865
|$1,189
|$1,185
|$1,508
|$2,447
|$8,194
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,592
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,780
|Financing
|$2,627
|$2,112
|$1,564
|$979
|$353
|$7,635
|Depreciation
|$10,338
|$4,737
|$4,172
|$3,698
|$3,317
|$26,261
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,277
|$12,120
|$11,199
|$10,676
|$10,846
|$66,117
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$4,524
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$1,166
|$1,162
|$1,478
|$2,399
|$8,033
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,541
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,725
|Financing
|$2,575
|$2,071
|$1,533
|$960
|$346
|$7,485
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$4,644
|$4,090
|$3,625
|$3,252
|$25,746
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,860
|$11,882
|$10,979
|$10,467
|$10,633
|$64,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$6,198
|Maintenance
|$2,504
|$1,597
|$1,592
|$2,025
|$3,287
|$11,005
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,481
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,733
|Financing
|$3,528
|$2,837
|$2,100
|$1,315
|$474
|$10,254
|Depreciation
|$13,885
|$6,362
|$5,603
|$4,966
|$4,455
|$35,272
|Fuel
|$3,372
|$3,473
|$3,577
|$3,684
|$3,795
|$17,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,578
|$16,278
|$15,041
|$14,340
|$14,567
|$88,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$6,379
|Maintenance
|$2,577
|$1,644
|$1,638
|$2,084
|$3,383
|$11,327
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,583
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,842
|Financing
|$3,631
|$2,920
|$2,162
|$1,354
|$488
|$10,554
|Depreciation
|$14,290
|$6,548
|$5,767
|$5,111
|$4,585
|$36,302
|Fuel
|$3,470
|$3,574
|$3,682
|$3,791
|$3,906
|$18,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,413
|$16,754
|$15,480
|$14,758
|$14,993
|$91,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,243
|Maintenance
|$2,523
|$1,609
|$1,604
|$2,040
|$3,311
|$11,086
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,507
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,760
|Financing
|$3,553
|$2,858
|$2,116
|$1,325
|$477
|$10,329
|Depreciation
|$13,986
|$6,409
|$5,644
|$5,003
|$4,488
|$35,529
|Fuel
|$3,396
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$18,031
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,787
|$16,397
|$15,151
|$14,444
|$14,674
|$89,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,705
|Maintenance
|$1,901
|$1,213
|$1,208
|$1,537
|$2,495
|$8,354
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,643
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,834
|Financing
|$2,678
|$2,154
|$1,594
|$998
|$360
|$7,784
|Depreciation
|$10,540
|$4,830
|$4,254
|$3,770
|$3,382
|$26,776
|Fuel
|$2,559
|$2,636
|$2,715
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$13,589
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,694
|$12,357
|$11,418
|$10,886
|$11,058
|$67,414
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Yukon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019