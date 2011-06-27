  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sonoma
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2004 GMC Sonoma Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey V6, competitive tow ratings, rock-bottom price.
  • Low-buck interior, spotty build quality, poor resale value.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
GMC Sonoma for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,670 - $4,981
Used Sonoma for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

We know the value of an old trusty pickup, but in the Sonoma's case, it's just plain old.

2004 Highlights

The Sonoma is offered only as a 4x4 Crew Cab for 2004.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sonoma.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A GREAT LITTLE TRUCK
JACK WOOD,11/10/2004
GREAT ON GAS FOR A 4-WHEEL DRIVE PICKUP,BUT STILL HAS PLENTY OF POWER FOR TOWING!
Nice little pickup
Hawk,12/18/2006
Just bought this truck and so far I'm very happy with it. Prefer the SLS model so I can customize to my own taste. Excellent ride and handling. Doesn't feel like a truck. No bouncing and swaying. Great acceleration, good pull up hill. Gas mileage is a little rough, but with some minor modifications, should be able to get into the 20's. Buy this truck. Better ride, handling and I expect better longevity than the competition. Great truck for the price. Excellent value.
very nice pickup
david mcdow,07/12/2004
very easy to handle, very good power, excellent ride, good fuel milage, very good looking truck
gmc builds junk
bad truck,10/22/2004
third door handle broke - twice. power window came unriveted from door mount. alternator went bad ,as a result had to reset radio at a cost of $80. tailgate bolts came loose on right and left side. tailgate cable broke. rear axke bearing passenger side went bad. windshield cracked twice no rocks sitiing still and heard a loud crack. auto transmision seems like it downshifts way to much like there is no power and it has to downshift to keep momentum on even the smallest of grades. recommend -don't buy
See all 7 reviews of the 2004 GMC Sonoma
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Sonoma features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 GMC Sonoma

Used 2004 GMC Sonoma Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Sonoma is offered in the following submodels: Sonoma Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Sonoma?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 GMC Sonomas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Sonoma for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Sonoma.

Can't find a used 2004 GMC Sonomas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sonoma for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,064.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sonoma for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,401.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 GMC Sonoma?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sonoma lease specials

Related Used 2004 GMC Sonoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles