2004 GMC Sonoma Review
Pros & Cons
- Torquey V6, competitive tow ratings, rock-bottom price.
- Low-buck interior, spotty build quality, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,670 - $4,981
Edmunds' Expert Review
We know the value of an old trusty pickup, but in the Sonoma's case, it's just plain old.
2004 Highlights
The Sonoma is offered only as a 4x4 Crew Cab for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sonoma.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JACK WOOD,11/10/2004
GREAT ON GAS FOR A 4-WHEEL DRIVE PICKUP,BUT STILL HAS PLENTY OF POWER FOR TOWING!
Hawk,12/18/2006
Just bought this truck and so far I'm very happy with it. Prefer the SLS model so I can customize to my own taste. Excellent ride and handling. Doesn't feel like a truck. No bouncing and swaying. Great acceleration, good pull up hill. Gas mileage is a little rough, but with some minor modifications, should be able to get into the 20's. Buy this truck. Better ride, handling and I expect better longevity than the competition. Great truck for the price. Excellent value.
david mcdow,07/12/2004
very easy to handle, very good power, excellent ride, good fuel milage, very good looking truck
bad truck,10/22/2004
third door handle broke - twice. power window came unriveted from door mount. alternator went bad ,as a result had to reset radio at a cost of $80. tailgate bolts came loose on right and left side. tailgate cable broke. rear axke bearing passenger side went bad. windshield cracked twice no rocks sitiing still and heard a loud crack. auto transmision seems like it downshifts way to much like there is no power and it has to downshift to keep momentum on even the smallest of grades. recommend -don't buy
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 GMC Sonoma features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
