Used 2004 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

A GREAT LITTLE TRUCK JACK WOOD , 11/10/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful GREAT ON GAS FOR A 4-WHEEL DRIVE PICKUP,BUT STILL HAS PLENTY OF POWER FOR TOWING!

Nice little pickup Hawk , 12/18/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Just bought this truck and so far I'm very happy with it. Prefer the SLS model so I can customize to my own taste. Excellent ride and handling. Doesn't feel like a truck. No bouncing and swaying. Great acceleration, good pull up hill. Gas mileage is a little rough, but with some minor modifications, should be able to get into the 20's. Buy this truck. Better ride, handling and I expect better longevity than the competition. Great truck for the price. Excellent value.

very nice pickup david mcdow , 07/12/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful very easy to handle, very good power, excellent ride, good fuel milage, very good looking truck

gmc builds junk bad truck , 10/22/2004 1 of 3 people found this review helpful third door handle broke - twice. power window came unriveted from door mount. alternator went bad ,as a result had to reset radio at a cost of $80. tailgate bolts came loose on right and left side. tailgate cable broke. rear axke bearing passenger side went bad. windshield cracked twice no rocks sitiing still and heard a loud crack. auto transmision seems like it downshifts way to much like there is no power and it has to downshift to keep momentum on even the smallest of grades. recommend -don't buy