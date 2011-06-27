Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,892
|$11,515
|$13,496
|Clean
|$7,268
|$10,599
|$12,412
|Average
|$6,020
|$8,766
|$10,246
|Rough
|$4,772
|$6,933
|$8,079
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,864
|$12,610
|$14,659
|Clean
|$8,163
|$11,606
|$13,482
|Average
|$6,761
|$9,599
|$11,129
|Rough
|$5,359
|$7,593
|$8,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,348
|$13,638
|$15,984
|Clean
|$8,609
|$12,553
|$14,701
|Average
|$7,131
|$10,382
|$12,135
|Rough
|$5,652
|$8,212
|$9,569
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,543
|$16,841
|$19,736
|Clean
|$10,630
|$15,501
|$18,152
|Average
|$8,804
|$12,820
|$14,983
|Rough
|$6,979
|$10,140
|$11,815
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,934
|$12,779
|$14,882
|Clean
|$8,228
|$11,762
|$13,687
|Average
|$6,815
|$9,728
|$11,298
|Rough
|$5,402
|$7,694
|$8,909
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,533
|$10,572
|$12,233
|Clean
|$6,938
|$9,730
|$11,251
|Average
|$5,746
|$8,048
|$9,287
|Rough
|$4,555
|$6,365
|$7,323
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,872
|$10,025
|$11,749
|Clean
|$6,328
|$9,227
|$10,806
|Average
|$5,241
|$7,632
|$8,919
|Rough
|$4,155
|$6,036
|$7,033
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,675
|$15,576
|$18,254
|Clean
|$9,831
|$14,336
|$16,788
|Average
|$8,143
|$11,857
|$13,858
|Rough
|$6,455
|$9,378
|$10,927
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,886
|$11,016
|$12,729
|Clean
|$7,263
|$10,140
|$11,707
|Average
|$6,015
|$8,386
|$9,663
|Rough
|$4,768
|$6,633
|$7,620
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,745
|$10,434
|$11,906
|Clean
|$7,133
|$9,603
|$10,951
|Average
|$5,908
|$7,943
|$9,039
|Rough
|$4,683
|$6,282
|$7,128
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,350
|$12,833
|$14,740
|Clean
|$8,610
|$11,811
|$13,557
|Average
|$7,132
|$9,769
|$11,190
|Rough
|$5,653
|$7,727
|$8,824
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,789
|$11,364
|$13,319
|Clean
|$7,173
|$10,460
|$12,250
|Average
|$5,941
|$8,651
|$10,111
|Rough
|$4,710
|$6,842
|$7,973
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,068
|$16,149
|$18,926
|Clean
|$10,193
|$14,864
|$17,407
|Average
|$8,443
|$12,294
|$14,369
|Rough
|$6,692
|$9,723
|$11,330
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,943
|$10,129
|$11,871
|Clean
|$6,394
|$9,323
|$10,918
|Average
|$5,296
|$7,711
|$9,013
|Rough
|$4,198
|$6,099
|$7,107
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,904
|$14,449
|$16,934
|Clean
|$9,120
|$13,299
|$15,574
|Average
|$7,554
|$10,999
|$12,856
|Rough
|$5,988
|$8,700
|$10,137
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,390
|$11,808
|$13,678
|Clean
|$7,726
|$10,868
|$12,580
|Average
|$6,400
|$8,989
|$10,384
|Rough
|$5,073
|$7,110
|$8,188
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,089
|$13,261
|$15,542
|Clean
|$8,370
|$12,205
|$14,294
|Average
|$6,933
|$10,095
|$11,799
|Rough
|$5,495
|$7,985
|$9,304
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,881
|$13,598
|$15,633
|Clean
|$9,099
|$12,515
|$14,378
|Average
|$7,537
|$10,351
|$11,868
|Rough
|$5,974
|$8,187
|$9,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,878
|$11,134
|$12,915
|Clean
|$7,255
|$10,248
|$11,878
|Average
|$6,009
|$8,476
|$9,805
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,704
|$7,731
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,508
|$8,035
|$9,417
|Clean
|$5,072
|$7,396
|$8,661
|Average
|$4,201
|$6,117
|$7,149
|Rough
|$3,330
|$4,838
|$5,637
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,481
|$18,210
|$21,341
|Clean
|$11,494
|$16,761
|$19,628
|Average
|$9,520
|$13,863
|$16,202
|Rough
|$7,546
|$10,965
|$12,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,554
|$12,394
|$14,493
|Clean
|$7,877
|$11,408
|$13,330
|Average
|$6,525
|$9,435
|$11,003
|Rough
|$5,172
|$7,463
|$8,676
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,749
|$11,931
|$13,673
|Clean
|$8,057
|$10,982
|$12,576
|Average
|$6,673
|$9,083
|$10,381
|Rough
|$5,290
|$7,184
|$8,185
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,987
|$11,476
|$13,383
|Clean
|$7,355
|$10,562
|$12,308
|Average
|$6,092
|$8,736
|$10,160
|Rough
|$4,829
|$6,910
|$8,011
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,913
|$10,087
|$11,822
|Clean
|$6,367
|$9,285
|$10,873
|Average
|$5,273
|$7,679
|$8,975
|Rough
|$4,180
|$6,074
|$7,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,408
|$12,134
|$13,629
|Clean
|$8,664
|$11,168
|$12,535
|Average
|$7,176
|$9,237
|$10,347
|Rough
|$5,688
|$7,306
|$8,159
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,579
|$11,057
|$12,959
|Clean
|$6,979
|$10,177
|$11,919
|Average
|$5,781
|$8,418
|$9,839
|Rough
|$4,582
|$6,658
|$7,758
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,949
|$10,140
|$11,883
|Clean
|$6,400
|$9,333
|$10,930
|Average
|$5,301
|$7,719
|$9,022
|Rough
|$4,202
|$6,106
|$7,114
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,109
|$14,748
|$17,285
|Clean
|$9,310
|$13,575
|$15,897
|Average
|$7,711
|$11,228
|$13,122
|Rough
|$6,112
|$8,880
|$10,347
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,589
|$13,991
|$16,396
|Clean
|$8,831
|$12,878
|$15,080
|Average
|$7,314
|$10,651
|$12,448
|Rough
|$5,798
|$8,424
|$9,816
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,554
|$8,884
|$10,160
|Clean
|$6,036
|$8,177
|$9,344
|Average
|$5,000
|$6,763
|$7,713
|Rough
|$3,963
|$5,349
|$6,082
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,146
|$10,425
|$12,218
|Clean
|$6,581
|$9,596
|$11,237
|Average
|$5,450
|$7,937
|$9,275
|Rough
|$4,320
|$6,277
|$7,314
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,044
|$11,068
|$12,723
|Clean
|$7,408
|$10,187
|$11,701
|Average
|$6,136
|$8,426
|$9,659
|Rough
|$4,864
|$6,664
|$7,616
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,748
|$9,846
|$11,540
|Clean
|$6,215
|$9,063
|$10,613
|Average
|$5,147
|$7,496
|$8,761
|Rough
|$4,080
|$5,929
|$6,908
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,631
|$9,674
|$11,338
|Clean
|$6,107
|$8,904
|$10,428
|Average
|$5,058
|$7,364
|$8,607
|Rough
|$4,009
|$5,825
|$6,787
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,575
|$11,051
|$12,952
|Clean
|$6,976
|$10,172
|$11,912
|Average
|$5,778
|$8,413
|$9,833
|Rough
|$4,580
|$6,654
|$7,754
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,790
|$14,283
|$16,740
|Clean
|$9,016
|$13,147
|$15,396
|Average
|$7,467
|$10,874
|$12,709
|Rough
|$5,919
|$8,600
|$10,021
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,041
|$14,792
|$16,846
|Clean
|$10,168
|$13,615
|$15,494
|Average
|$8,422
|$11,260
|$12,789
|Rough
|$6,676
|$8,906
|$10,085