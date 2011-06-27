  1. Home
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,892$11,515$13,496
Clean$7,268$10,599$12,412
Average$6,020$8,766$10,246
Rough$4,772$6,933$8,079
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,864$12,610$14,659
Clean$8,163$11,606$13,482
Average$6,761$9,599$11,129
Rough$5,359$7,593$8,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,348$13,638$15,984
Clean$8,609$12,553$14,701
Average$7,131$10,382$12,135
Rough$5,652$8,212$9,569
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,543$16,841$19,736
Clean$10,630$15,501$18,152
Average$8,804$12,820$14,983
Rough$6,979$10,140$11,815
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,934$12,779$14,882
Clean$8,228$11,762$13,687
Average$6,815$9,728$11,298
Rough$5,402$7,694$8,909
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,533$10,572$12,233
Clean$6,938$9,730$11,251
Average$5,746$8,048$9,287
Rough$4,555$6,365$7,323
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,872$10,025$11,749
Clean$6,328$9,227$10,806
Average$5,241$7,632$8,919
Rough$4,155$6,036$7,033
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,675$15,576$18,254
Clean$9,831$14,336$16,788
Average$8,143$11,857$13,858
Rough$6,455$9,378$10,927
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,886$11,016$12,729
Clean$7,263$10,140$11,707
Average$6,015$8,386$9,663
Rough$4,768$6,633$7,620
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,745$10,434$11,906
Clean$7,133$9,603$10,951
Average$5,908$7,943$9,039
Rough$4,683$6,282$7,128
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,350$12,833$14,740
Clean$8,610$11,811$13,557
Average$7,132$9,769$11,190
Rough$5,653$7,727$8,824
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,789$11,364$13,319
Clean$7,173$10,460$12,250
Average$5,941$8,651$10,111
Rough$4,710$6,842$7,973
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,068$16,149$18,926
Clean$10,193$14,864$17,407
Average$8,443$12,294$14,369
Rough$6,692$9,723$11,330
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,943$10,129$11,871
Clean$6,394$9,323$10,918
Average$5,296$7,711$9,013
Rough$4,198$6,099$7,107
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,904$14,449$16,934
Clean$9,120$13,299$15,574
Average$7,554$10,999$12,856
Rough$5,988$8,700$10,137
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,390$11,808$13,678
Clean$7,726$10,868$12,580
Average$6,400$8,989$10,384
Rough$5,073$7,110$8,188
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,089$13,261$15,542
Clean$8,370$12,205$14,294
Average$6,933$10,095$11,799
Rough$5,495$7,985$9,304
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,881$13,598$15,633
Clean$9,099$12,515$14,378
Average$7,537$10,351$11,868
Rough$5,974$8,187$9,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,878$11,134$12,915
Clean$7,255$10,248$11,878
Average$6,009$8,476$9,805
Rough$4,763$6,704$7,731
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,508$8,035$9,417
Clean$5,072$7,396$8,661
Average$4,201$6,117$7,149
Rough$3,330$4,838$5,637
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,481$18,210$21,341
Clean$11,494$16,761$19,628
Average$9,520$13,863$16,202
Rough$7,546$10,965$12,776
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,554$12,394$14,493
Clean$7,877$11,408$13,330
Average$6,525$9,435$11,003
Rough$5,172$7,463$8,676
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,749$11,931$13,673
Clean$8,057$10,982$12,576
Average$6,673$9,083$10,381
Rough$5,290$7,184$8,185
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,987$11,476$13,383
Clean$7,355$10,562$12,308
Average$6,092$8,736$10,160
Rough$4,829$6,910$8,011
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,913$10,087$11,822
Clean$6,367$9,285$10,873
Average$5,273$7,679$8,975
Rough$4,180$6,074$7,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,408$12,134$13,629
Clean$8,664$11,168$12,535
Average$7,176$9,237$10,347
Rough$5,688$7,306$8,159
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,579$11,057$12,959
Clean$6,979$10,177$11,919
Average$5,781$8,418$9,839
Rough$4,582$6,658$7,758
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,949$10,140$11,883
Clean$6,400$9,333$10,930
Average$5,301$7,719$9,022
Rough$4,202$6,106$7,114
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,109$14,748$17,285
Clean$9,310$13,575$15,897
Average$7,711$11,228$13,122
Rough$6,112$8,880$10,347
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,589$13,991$16,396
Clean$8,831$12,878$15,080
Average$7,314$10,651$12,448
Rough$5,798$8,424$9,816
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,554$8,884$10,160
Clean$6,036$8,177$9,344
Average$5,000$6,763$7,713
Rough$3,963$5,349$6,082
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,146$10,425$12,218
Clean$6,581$9,596$11,237
Average$5,450$7,937$9,275
Rough$4,320$6,277$7,314
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,044$11,068$12,723
Clean$7,408$10,187$11,701
Average$6,136$8,426$9,659
Rough$4,864$6,664$7,616
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,748$9,846$11,540
Clean$6,215$9,063$10,613
Average$5,147$7,496$8,761
Rough$4,080$5,929$6,908
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,631$9,674$11,338
Clean$6,107$8,904$10,428
Average$5,058$7,364$8,607
Rough$4,009$5,825$6,787
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,575$11,051$12,952
Clean$6,976$10,172$11,912
Average$5,778$8,413$9,833
Rough$4,580$6,654$7,754
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,790$14,283$16,740
Clean$9,016$13,147$15,396
Average$7,467$10,874$12,709
Rough$5,919$8,600$10,021
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,041$14,792$16,846
Clean$10,168$13,615$15,494
Average$8,422$11,260$12,789
Rough$6,676$8,906$10,085
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,396 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,396 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,396 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $3,330 to $9,417, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.