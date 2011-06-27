Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,906
|$10,562
|$12,370
|Clean
|$8,638
|$10,250
|$11,984
|Average
|$8,104
|$9,625
|$11,211
|Rough
|$7,569
|$9,001
|$10,437
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,524
|$11,294
|$13,224
|Clean
|$9,238
|$10,960
|$12,811
|Average
|$8,667
|$10,292
|$11,984
|Rough
|$8,095
|$9,624
|$11,158
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,636
|$10,395
|$12,308
|Clean
|$8,377
|$10,087
|$11,923
|Average
|$7,859
|$9,473
|$11,154
|Rough
|$7,340
|$8,858
|$10,385
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,512
|$9,658
|$10,924
|Clean
|$8,257
|$9,372
|$10,583
|Average
|$7,746
|$8,801
|$9,900
|Rough
|$7,235
|$8,230
|$9,217
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,245
|$9,956
|$11,816
|Clean
|$7,998
|$9,662
|$11,447
|Average
|$7,503
|$9,073
|$10,708
|Rough
|$7,008
|$8,484
|$9,970
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,054
|$11,792
|$13,691
|Clean
|$9,753
|$11,443
|$13,264
|Average
|$9,149
|$10,746
|$12,408
|Rough
|$8,546
|$10,048
|$11,552
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,060
|$11,029
|$13,168
|Clean
|$8,788
|$10,703
|$12,757
|Average
|$8,244
|$10,051
|$11,934
|Rough
|$7,700
|$9,399
|$11,111