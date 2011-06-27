Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,435
|$22,475
|$23,865
|Clean
|$21,114
|$22,149
|$23,494
|Average
|$20,473
|$21,498
|$22,753
|Rough
|$19,831
|$20,847
|$22,013
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,238
|$17,286
|$18,659
|Clean
|$15,995
|$17,036
|$18,369
|Average
|$15,509
|$16,535
|$17,790
|Rough
|$15,023
|$16,035
|$17,211
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,459
|$16,308
|$17,433
|Clean
|$15,228
|$16,072
|$17,163
|Average
|$14,765
|$15,599
|$16,621
|Rough
|$14,303
|$15,127
|$16,080
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,840
|$18,822
|$20,123
|Clean
|$17,573
|$18,550
|$19,811
|Average
|$17,039
|$18,005
|$19,186
|Rough
|$16,506
|$17,459
|$18,561