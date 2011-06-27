  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,288$30,860$31,573
Clean$29,713$30,273$30,970
Average$28,562$29,101$29,762
Rough$27,411$27,929$28,555
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,106$31,688$32,415
Clean$30,515$31,086$31,795
Average$29,333$29,882$30,555
Rough$28,151$28,679$29,316
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,545$30,098$30,788
Clean$28,983$29,526$30,199
Average$27,861$28,383$29,022
Rough$26,738$27,239$27,844
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,268$26,959$27,817
Clean$25,768$26,446$27,285
Average$24,770$25,422$26,221
Rough$23,772$24,398$25,157
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,737$28,384$29,189
Clean$27,210$27,845$28,631
Average$26,156$26,767$27,514
Rough$25,102$25,688$26,398
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,821$34,455$35,245
Clean$33,178$33,800$34,571
Average$31,893$32,491$33,223
Rough$30,608$31,182$31,875
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,933$32,532$33,277
Clean$31,327$31,914$32,641
Average$30,113$30,678$31,368
Rough$28,900$29,442$30,095
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,914 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,914 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,327 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,914 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD ranges from $28,900 to $33,277, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.