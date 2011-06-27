Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,288
|$30,860
|$31,573
|Clean
|$29,713
|$30,273
|$30,970
|Average
|$28,562
|$29,101
|$29,762
|Rough
|$27,411
|$27,929
|$28,555
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,106
|$31,688
|$32,415
|Clean
|$30,515
|$31,086
|$31,795
|Average
|$29,333
|$29,882
|$30,555
|Rough
|$28,151
|$28,679
|$29,316
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,545
|$30,098
|$30,788
|Clean
|$28,983
|$29,526
|$30,199
|Average
|$27,861
|$28,383
|$29,022
|Rough
|$26,738
|$27,239
|$27,844
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,268
|$26,959
|$27,817
|Clean
|$25,768
|$26,446
|$27,285
|Average
|$24,770
|$25,422
|$26,221
|Rough
|$23,772
|$24,398
|$25,157
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,737
|$28,384
|$29,189
|Clean
|$27,210
|$27,845
|$28,631
|Average
|$26,156
|$26,767
|$27,514
|Rough
|$25,102
|$25,688
|$26,398
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,821
|$34,455
|$35,245
|Clean
|$33,178
|$33,800
|$34,571
|Average
|$31,893
|$32,491
|$33,223
|Rough
|$30,608
|$31,182
|$31,875
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,933
|$32,532
|$33,277
|Clean
|$31,327
|$31,914
|$32,641
|Average
|$30,113
|$30,678
|$31,368
|Rough
|$28,900
|$29,442
|$30,095